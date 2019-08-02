< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/bay-area-counties-step-up-efforts-to-combat-spread-of-hepatitis-a">Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News </a>
Posted Aug 02 2019 04:33PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 02 2019 05:31PM EDT
Updated Aug 02 2019 05:44PM EDT ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13) PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The statewide battle against hepatitis A is now in full force. Florida officials <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/health/florida-s-surgeon-general-declares-public-health-emergency-for-hepatitis-a" target="_blank">declared a public health emergency</a> Thursday in an effort to combat the spread of the disease.</p><p>"What this will do is allow us to have a different posture. We'll be able to work with the CDC to not only get resources but also personnel," said Governor Ron DeSantis during a press conference Friday. </p><p>For the governor, the solution is simple.</p><p>"You just need to get people out there to provide the medicine," DeSantis said.</p><p>But Bay Area counties, like Pinellas, are already one step ahead. They've taken their fight against the disease outside the walls of local health departments. </p> <div id='continue-text-421869238' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-421869238' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-421869238' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-421869238', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '421869238'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"We don't want there to be a problem with people getting the vaccine, so we're bringing the vaccine out to where the people are. We're actually doing in Pinellas County what we call foot teams, going out to areas that have vulnerable populations. We're reaching out to the jails," said Tom Iovino with the Florida Health Department in Pinellas County.</p><p>There has been a staggering spike in hepatitis A cases in Florida in 2019 -- quadruple the number of cases just the year before. The counties at the top of that list are Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco.</p><p>However, those startling statistics have only fueled the counties' fight. </p><p>"We're wanting to make sure we get this under control. We don't want this to become spreading like wildfire," said Iovino. "We want to eventually reduce the number of cases."</p><p>He continued, "We've gotten a lot of vaccines out, and hopefully, we'll see the number of case start to drop off dramatically."</p><p>The stats are starting to reflect their efforts. The judge said he will take those up next Friday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge: Prosecutors will stay on Drejka case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 02:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 05:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A motion to remove prosecutors from the Michael Drejka case was denied Friday, paving the way for the trial to proceed as scheduled Aug. 19.</p><p>Three motions were up for consideration during Friday's full day of hearings. </p><p>Judge Joseph Bulone denied the defense's motion to remove the prosecutor from the case, following a confrontation between Markeis McGlockton's father and the defendant outside the courtroom. The defense argued a prosecutor who witnessed the interaction should have done something about it, but didn't.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tow-trucks-called-to-remove-vehicles-from-flooded-vinoy-parking-garage" title="Tow trucks called to remove vehicles from flooded Vinoy parking garage" data-articleId="421869266" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Water_finally_empties_from_flooded_Vinoy_0_7569076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Water_finally_empties_from_flooded_Vinoy_0_7569076_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Water_finally_empties_from_flooded_Vinoy_0_7569076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Water_finally_empties_from_flooded_Vinoy_0_7569076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Water_finally_empties_from_flooded_Vinoy_0_7569076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Heavy rain Thursday evening caused the lower level of the Vinoy hotel’s valet garage to flood." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tow trucks called to remove vehicles from flooded Vinoy parking garage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dan Matics, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 04:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Heavy rain Thursday evening caused the lower level of the Vinoy hotel’s valet garage to flood .</p><p>Close to 28 vehicles were either heavily damaged or destroyed.</p><p>After lots of waiting, some frustrated guests were escorted into the garage Friday to get a first look at the damage.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tampa-s-updated-sail-plaza-big-rays-fish-camp-to-open-next-week" title="Tampa's updated Sail Plaza, Big Rays Fish Camp to open next week" data-articleId="421820736" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/convention-sail-and-big-rays-7-15-19-01%201200xx1798-1011-0-95_1564761718213.jpg_7568438_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/convention-sail-and-big-rays-7-15-19-01%201200xx1798-1011-0-95_1564761718213.jpg_7568438_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/convention-sail-and-big-rays-7-15-19-01%201200xx1798-1011-0-95_1564761718213.jpg_7568438_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/convention-sail-and-big-rays-7-15-19-01%201200xx1798-1011-0-95_1564761718213.jpg_7568438_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/convention-sail-and-big-rays-7-15-19-01%201200xx1798-1011-0-95_1564761718213.jpg_7568438_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: Aerial Innovations via Tampa Bay Business Journal" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa's updated Sail Plaza, Big Rays Fish Camp to open next week</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Veronica Brezina-Smith, Tampa Bay Business Journal </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 11:52AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 05:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The outdoor shaded area and seafood restaurant along downtown Tampa's waterfront are expected to open in a week, the Tampa Bay Business Journal reports .</p><p>Big Rays Fish Camp and the Sail Plaza, formerly known as the Sail Pavilion, along the Riverwalk are scheduled to open Aug. 9, Tampa Convention Center National Sales and Marketing Manager Juan Lopez said.</p><p>This will be the second location for Big Ray’s Fish Camp, bringing the fishing shack-themed seafood restaurant to Tampa’s downtown for the first time.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 