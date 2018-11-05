Bay Area election workers ready for Tuesday

- Elections workers were busy Monday night setting up locations ahead of the long lines anticipated for Election Day. Voters must bring photo I-D to cast a ballot in all Florida Counties.

Additionally, if you have a vote by mail ballot, you have to turn it in in person at one of the supervisor of elections offices, and your signature on the ballot must match the one on your driver's license.

There are several checks and balances in place to make sure ballots are true and all counted.

"First off, we do a logic and accuracy test before this equipment even goes out," said Craig Latimer, the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections. "We first test the logic that it goes and sees every single spot on the ballot, and that it's accurately counting. We run a test deck through there to make sure it counted the right results."

Once voting ends Tuesday night, Latimer said workers step in.

"The clerk will come over and will put what is called an ender card into that machine, and it will no longer accept or tabulate any ballots," said Latimer.

County officials aren’t the only ones working to keep elections process true. Workers from the U.S. Department of Justice will show up in Pinellas County to watch for any potential voting rights violations.

"Well, we were aware that they might be coming to the area," said Dustin Chase, a spokesperson at the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections office.

The DOJ said it regularly monitors elections around the country, and Pinellas County is one of three Florida counties selected this year. Federal workers will look out for any voter discrimination or fraud.

Chase said they want to make sure those eligible to vote can vote.

"If there's any issue at a polling place, call us immediately and we will work to rectify that on the fly," said Chase.

With the massive turnout anticipated across Florida, elections supervisors are encouraging people to vote.

"Every vote does count and the same way I encourage people, go out and vote. If you don't, you're letting someone else make the choice for you," said Latimer.

Pinellas County elections office said deputies would be at some polls Tuesday as part of its security measures.

Polling locations are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

