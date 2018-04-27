Bay Area law enforcement agencies will take your unwanted prescriptions

- It’s time to get rid of those leftover prescription pills in your medicine cabinet.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day falls on Saturday, April 28. The Drug Enforcement Agency said it’s a safe way to turn over prescriptions you no longer need. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you will be able to drop off unwanted or expired medication at places across the country, no questions asked.

Police say by getting rid of the drugs, it helps cut down on theft, accidental poisonings, and drug abuse. It also helps keep the chemicals out of our ground and water supply.

Last October’s event involved more than 4,000 police officers and had 5,000 collections site. They said they collected more than 450 tons of medication.

The following Bay Area law enforcement agencies and locations are holding events for citizens to safely discard their prescriptions. No biohazards or needles will be accepted.

PINELLAS COUNTY



Kenneth City Police Department

-4600 58th Street North, Kenneth City

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at St. Pete Beach Community Center

-7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach

St. Petersburg Police Department

-1300 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Gulfport Police Department at Gulfport Neighborhood Center

-1617 49th Street South, Gulfport

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Sheriff's Administration Building

-10750 Ulmerton Road, Largo

Largo Police Department at Winn Dixie Parking Lot

-2400 East Bay Drive, Largo

Pinellas Park Police Department at Walgreens

-7751 49th Street, Pinellas Park

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office North District Station

-737 Louden Ave., Dunedin

Clearwater Police Department at Countryside Mall (near LA Fitness)

-27001 U.S. Highway 19 North, Clearwater

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY



Sponsored by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office CVS

2109 State Road 60

Valrico FL 33594

Walgreens

8398 Sheldon Road

Tampa, FL33615

Locations Sponsored by Tampa Police Department CVS

102 S Dale Mabry Hwy

Tampa, FL 33609

Health Matters Pharmacy

1702 N 50th Street

Tampa, FL 33619

Location Sponsored by Plant City Police Department CVS

2302 James L Redman Parkway

Plant City, FL 33563

Location Sponsored by USF Police Department USF Morsani Center

13330 Laurel Drive

Tampa, FL 33612

SARASOTA COUNTY

Sarasota Police Department

2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota