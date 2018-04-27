Bay Area law enforcement agencies will take your unwanted prescriptions
TAMPA (FOX 13) - It’s time to get rid of those leftover prescription pills in your medicine cabinet.
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day falls on Saturday, April 28. The Drug Enforcement Agency said it’s a safe way to turn over prescriptions you no longer need. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you will be able to drop off unwanted or expired medication at places across the country, no questions asked.
Police say by getting rid of the drugs, it helps cut down on theft, accidental poisonings, and drug abuse. It also helps keep the chemicals out of our ground and water supply.
Last October’s event involved more than 4,000 police officers and had 5,000 collections site. They said they collected more than 450 tons of medication.
The following Bay Area law enforcement agencies and locations are holding events for citizens to safely discard their prescriptions. No biohazards or needles will be accepted.
PINELLAS COUNTY
Kenneth City Police Department
-4600 58th Street North, Kenneth City
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at St. Pete Beach Community Center
-7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach
St. Petersburg Police Department
-1300 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Gulfport Police Department at Gulfport Neighborhood Center
-1617 49th Street South, Gulfport
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Sheriff's Administration Building
-10750 Ulmerton Road, Largo
Largo Police Department at Winn Dixie Parking Lot
-2400 East Bay Drive, Largo
Pinellas Park Police Department at Walgreens
-7751 49th Street, Pinellas Park
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office North District Station
-737 Louden Ave., Dunedin
Clearwater Police Department at Countryside Mall (near LA Fitness)
-27001 U.S. Highway 19 North, Clearwater
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Sponsored by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office CVS
2109 State Road 60
Valrico FL 33594
Walgreens
8398 Sheldon Road
Tampa, FL33615
Locations Sponsored by Tampa Police Department CVS
102 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33609
Health Matters Pharmacy
1702 N 50th Street
Tampa, FL 33619
Location Sponsored by Plant City Police Department CVS
2302 James L Redman Parkway
Plant City, FL 33563
Location Sponsored by USF Police Department USF Morsani Center
13330 Laurel Drive
Tampa, FL 33612
SARASOTA COUNTY
Sarasota Police Department
2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota