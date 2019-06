- A home's surveillance camera captured video of a bear wandering through a populated area of Brandon.

Several residents spotted the bear Monday night around 10:30 p.m. in the neighborhood on Charles Place near Lumsden Road.

Michelle Nedley was alerted to the bear by her daughter who told her to go check the surveillance cameras.

Nedley told FOX 13 her husband scrolled through the video and sure enough, there was a bear wandering through the home's front yard. "Who sees bears in the middle of Brandon?" she said.

Nedley said the bear left the neighborhood and continued toward Bertha and Tony Saladino Park, areas with high traffic and also heavily populated.

She said she hoped to get the word out so people could look out for their pets.