- The Clearwater Public Library offers quality activities and helpful tools that go well beyond books.

Interactive Service Manager Rino Landa says they have everything from a variety of board games, video games, tools for projects around the house, and even telescopes.

"Most people still associate books with the library, which is great -- we still want to associate reading and literacy with the library," Landa said. "However, we now have extensive board games, tools, and lots of fun things. A lot of people like to check out a board game right away. Some people might say, 'I've been waiting for a project at home.'"

The variety of offerings from the Clearwater Public Library bring kids, their friends, and families together to experience something new and different, often despite their financial limitations.

"You have the opportunity to check out a board game that let's say costs $200. It opens up new experiences for kids, for adults, a lot of people are really excited to be able to check out smething that's new," Landa said.

"To see new kids coming in or it's a new parent's first time with their daughter or son, and so they get to experience the library in a different way than they might have as a kid," he said. "The library keeps evolving to meet the needs of the community and that's what we're here for."

Along with the tool boxes, video games, board games and books, the Clearwater Public Library is going to start checking out telescopes. Landa believes that this will be a great addition to their offerings.

"A lot of kids may have never even touched or seen a telescope in real life, so they now have the opportunity to use a telescope," he said.

The Clearwater Public Library is located on 100 N Osceola Ave and is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.