Bicyclist dies in Pinellas Park crash

- A bicyclist has passed away after a vehicle crash in Pinellas Park, police say.

After midnight, 49-year-old James Paisley was bicycling at the intersection 66th Street at 62nd Avenue. At the same time, a Nissan pickup truck driven by a 26-year-old man from Holiday, Florida was traveling northbound on a green traffic light, according to Pinellas Park police.

Officials said in a media release, "the male bicyclist failed to yield the right of way" and was struck in the northbound lanes by the truck. Paisley was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Detectives said the driver remained on scene and no charges are expected to be filed.