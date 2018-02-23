Boater killed in collision on Little Manatee River

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Feb 23 2018 08:52AM EST

Video Posted: Feb 23 2018 05:19PM EST

Updated: Feb 23 2018 05:27PM EST

RUSKIN (FOX 13) - A boat collision on the Little Manatee River left one person dead and at least one other person injured.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. The view from SkyFOX showed Hillsborough County Fire Rescue boats on the scene near Ruskin, east of Shell Point Marina and upriver from Cockroach Bay.

HCFR says two people were taken from the scene via ambulances; one of them did not survive. 

He was later identified by FWC as Arthur Showley, a 75-year old Indiana man who lives in Ruskin for part of the year.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.

