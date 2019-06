- Two dead dogs were dumped in a remote area of Hernando County – and both appeared to have gunshot wounds to the head, officials said.

On Saturday, an animal services officer responded to the area near Plymouth Rock Drive and Wilford Street in Ridge Manor after receiving a report about two dead pit bulls. They were found partially covered and contained in black plastic garbage bags. Both were in the early stages of decomposition, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The dogs, a male and a female, appeared to have gunshot wounds to their heads, deputies said. The male also had other “severe injuries” to its body and there were signs that it was in a freezer before it was dumped.

As of Thursday, deputies said they do not have a suspect or leads in the investigation. It’s possible, they said, the dogs were used for dog fighting and dumped after the owner had no further use for them.

“It is believed that due to the remoteness of the location and the proximity to other counties, the person(s) responsible for this crime are possibly from outside the area,” according to a statement by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. “Previous investigations have revealed that people travel from as far as other states to engage in dog fighting and/or to dump dogs.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 352-754-6830. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477.