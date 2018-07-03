Body of 14-year-old found in backyard of Lakeland home

- The body of a 14-year-old was found in his backyard after his older brother called police about a suspicious scene at their home.

The Lakeland Police Department says officers went to the home on West Crawford Street just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Rex Honors, 21, told officers he came home to find a broken table and the sliding glass door left open to the backyard. Honors said he expected his younger brother - also named Rex Honors - to be home but he was nowhere to be found.

Officers checked the home and found the body of 14-year-old Rex Honors in the backyard.

Detectives are investigating the teen's death as a homicide. His manner of death was being withheld as the investigation gets underway.

Anyone with information about the death of 14-year-old Rex Honors is asked to call Detective Russell Hurley at 863-834-8973 or email Russell.Hurley@Lakelandgov.net.

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Heartland CrimeStoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.