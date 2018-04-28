Bolts fans hope for a better outcome from Game 2 of Round 2

Lightnings lose to Bruins Lightnings lose to Bruins

- Bolts fans are feeling grim about the Tampa Bay Lightning's loss to the Boston Bruins Saturday afternoon, but many say they're hopeful it's just a hiccup.

"That's the one game we're going to give them," said Ray Cooper, who was cheering the Bolts on inside Amelie Arena.

The game started off strong, fans filled the arena, cheering, and making sure the bruins could hear the thunder.

Meanwhile, those who couldn't find tickets took the party outside.

People packed into downtown bars to watch game 1 against the Bruins.

"I mean it's awesome everyone comes around here," said Ryan Orr who was at Ferg's, "everyone is a Bolts fan, if we score a goal you can literally hear it in Ocala, Florida."

Although Bolts fans were clearly disappointed with the outcome, many said there's still time to rise back up.

"It's not good but that's the one we're going to give them," said Cooper, "we've been on vacation so we're going to come back."

