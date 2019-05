- Two occupants inside a box truck were ejected in an early morning crash along Interstate 4. The truck erupted in flames.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the crash occurred in the westbound lanes near the McIntosh Road exit near the truck-weighing area. They said the driver, a 33-year-old man in Tampa, lost control of the truck for an "unknown reason." He was traveling westbound on I-4 when he departed from the roadway and slammed into the barrier between the on-ramp and the freeway.

Then, it caught fire.Troopers said the driver and passenger, a 19-year-old girl from Land O' Lakes, were not wearing seatbelts, and were ejected from the vehicle. They were taken to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries.

Continue reading below