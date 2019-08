- A 12-year-old boy was home alone when his house went up in flames Thursday.

The fire destroyed the house, but he is okay. Sadly, the family pet, a dog, did not survive, but no humans were injured.

Several fire crews were called here to the 7400 block of 17th St. North around 10 a.m.

The fire chief says the 12-year-old was the only person home, asleep in his bedroom.

He woke up to smoke and flames, which were too intense for him to get out of the room, so he climbed out of his window and ran to a neighbor's house to call 911.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but it appears to have started in the carport area of the home.

The Red Cross was helping the family of five with supplies and housing. That 12-year-old boy who made it out was checked by crews and didn't have to go to a hospital.

The fire marshal was investigating how the fire started.