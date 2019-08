- Want to see a meteorite from space? Or is your interest more in ancient fossils from long extinct beasts that walked the earth? What if you could see both in the same place while learning about other parts of this amazing world we live in?

You can, and it's all at the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton.

Located at 201 10th Street West, the Museum houses amazing exhibits sure to bring wonder to visitors starting when you first walk in the door.

"In the lobby, you can see something that is extraordinary," said Remi Gonzalez from the museum. "It is a 4.2 billion-year-old meteorite."

But the out-of-this-world artifact isn't off-limits; they actually encourage visitors to touch it.

"Oils from your hand help the meterorite from rusting," Gonzalez explained.

The museum offers exhibits that showcase fossils and paleontology from hundreds to millions of years ago.

Coming up in October, the museum will be opening a new Mosaic Backyard Universe. It's a new interactive exhibit that encourages exploration and experiencing "hands-on" learning, much like a child in his or her own backyard.

"Coming to the Bishop is super fun!" Gonzalez exclaimed. "We really strive to give people 'wow' experiences."

You can visit the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or from Noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. They are closed on Mondays.

LINK: For more information, visit the museum's website.