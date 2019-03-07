< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fbradenton-police-sergeant-accused-of-researching-women-resigns width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section id="story393520261" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="393520261" data-article-version="1.0">Bradenton police sergeant, accused of researching women, resigns</h1> </header> 07 2019 06:12PM Photo via BPD (FOX 13)</strong> - His smile could draw you in, but the Chief of the Bradenton Police Department says former Police Sgt. Lionel Marines was up to no good. </p><p>Last June, a complaint came to the Bradenton Police Department that Marines followed a woman home after a chance encounter. That complaint led to a disturbing discovery. </p><p>"It revealed several hundred questionable database queries of women during a specific time frame," said Chief of Police Melanie Bevan. "He betrayed the oath in which he swore to."</p><p>Chief Bevan said Marines used driver's license and vehicle registration records to track 150 women. She said his objective was to find women with whom he could go on dates - and he'd been doing it since 2012.</p><p>"He was very persistent and very successful, at times, in his attempts to do so... Chief Bevan said she would have fired him if he hadn't. </p><p>"I realize it puts the Bradenton Police Department in a bad light, but it’s worth it to know that I took somebody who shouldn’t be on the street - off it," she said. </p><p>Chief Bevan wants others to take a look at Marines. She asked any other victims to come forward and contact the Tampa FBI Office at 813-253-1000. </p><p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-Hxq0gLj6Ok" width="560">
