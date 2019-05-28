< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story409385179" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409385179" data-article-version="1.0">Bradenton students remember classmates killed in Peru</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409385179" data-article-version="1.0">Bradenton students remember classmates killed in Peru</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-409385179" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Bradenton students remember classmates killed in Peru&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/bradenton-students-remember-classmates-killed-in-peru" data-title="Bradenton students remember classmates killed in Peru" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/bradenton-students-remember-classmates-killed-in-peru" addthis:title="Bradenton students remember classmates killed in Peru"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409385179.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409385179");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409385179-409385189"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h14m53s563_1559074592867_7319641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h14m53s563_1559074592867_7319641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h14m53s563_1559074592867_7319641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h14m53s563_1559074592867_7319641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h14m53s563_1559074592867_7319641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409385179-409385189" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h14m53s563_1559074592867_7319641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h14m53s563_1559074592867_7319641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h14m53s563_1559074592867_7319641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h14m53s563_1559074592867_7319641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h14m53s563_1559074592867_7319641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/local-news/bradenton-students-remember-classmates-killed-in-peru">Lloyd Sowers, FOX 13 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <a href="/news/local-news/recent-grads-who-died-in-peru-remembered-for-expansion-of-toy-donation-program"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/peru%20kids%20killed%2010pkg_WTVT1f6f_186.mp4.00_00_29_10.Still002_1559009997575.jpg_7317153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Recent grads killed in Peru were standout students</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/friends-in-mourning-after-bradenton-teens-die-in-peru-motorcycle-crash"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/zachary%20morris%20albert%20ales%20southeast%20high%20school_1558840890949.jpg_7314153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Bradenton teens die in Peru motorcycle crash</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/recent-high-school-graduates-from-bradenton-die-in-peru-accident-school-says"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/zachary%20morris%20albert%20ales%20southeast%20high%20school_1558840890949.jpg_7314153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Bradenton teens die in Peru accident, school says</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BRADENTON, Fla. <strong class='dateline'>BRADENTON, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Students and teachers at Southeast High School in Bradenton held a private memorial Tuesday for graduating seniors Albert Ales and Zachary Morris. 

The two 18-year-olds were killed last week shortly after arriving in Peru for a graduation adventure. Their motorbike collided with a public bus.

"My students are just torn apart. These two young men had an impact on our campus," principal Rosa Faison said at a news conference outside the school.

Some teachers and students wore Hawaiian-style shirts because Albert began the school's "Floral Friday" tradition.

"These were incredible young men that could have made a big difference, not just in our community, but in the world itself. And I believe they would have," said Cheri Greenhalgh, a teacher at Southeast High. And I believe they would have,” said Cheri Greenhalgh, a teacher at Southeast High.</p> <div id='continue-text-409385179' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-409385179' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-409385179' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-409385179', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '409385179'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { Both boys were involved in a project making wooden toys for soldiers to give to children in Afghanistan.

"We have a group of very emotional students who lost two friends and it's something parents shouldn't have to do and teenagers shouldn't have to do," added Nan Sisemore, a teacher at Southeast High.

Balloons were released from inside the school grounds as part of today's memorial. 

The families of the boys have requested privacy. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/missing%20child%20valyn%20douglass_1559076923752.jpg_7319677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/missing%20child%20valyn%20douglass_1559076923752.jpg_7319677_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/missing%20child%20valyn%20douglass_1559076923752.jpg_7319677_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/missing%20child%20valyn%20douglass_1559076923752.jpg_7319677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/missing%20child%20valyn%20douglass_1559076923752.jpg_7319677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos via HCSO" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <h4>Alert for missing Hillsborough 1-year-old, last seen May 20</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies in Hillsborough County have issued an alert for a missing 1-year-old who may be with his mother, who herself is wanted on a felony charge.</p><p>According to the sheriff's office, it was back on May 20 when deputies received a complaint about neglect involving 1-year-old Valyn Douglass-Bush. But the Child Protective Investigations Division has not been able to find the boy since then, and a judge has now ordered Valyn into state custody.</p><p>Deputies note that Valyn's mother, 33-year-old Aryn Douglass, has an active arrest warrant for felony petit theft.</p> But the Child Protective Investigations Division has not been able to find the boy since then, and a judge has now ordered Valyn into state custody.</p><p>Deputies note that Valyn’s mother, 33-year-old Aryn Douglass, has an active arrest warrant for felony petit theft.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/lakeland-school-hosts-community-clinic" title="Lakeland school now houses community clinic" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h42m18s001_1559076170648_7319672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h42m18s001_1559076170648_7319672_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h42m18s001_1559076170648_7319672_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h42m18s001_1559076170648_7319672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h42m18s001_1559076170648_7319672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <h4>Lakeland school now houses community clinic</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There are dozens of medical clinics in Lakeland, but none like the one that opened recently. Central Florida Health Care just started seeing patients on the campus of Crystal Lake Elementary School.</p><p>It is the only clinic of its kind in Polk County.</p><p>As a community partnership project, its mission is to make the kids at the school healthier – but also their parents and others in the neighborhood.</p> Central Florida Health Care just started seeing patients on the campus of Crystal Lake Elementary School.</p><p>It is the only clinic of its kind in Polk County.</p><p>As a community partnership project, its mission is to make the kids at the school healthier – but also their parents and others in the neighborhood.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/pasco-county-man-violently-swung-dog-by-its-leash-deputies-say" title="Pasco County man 'violently' swung dog by its leash, deputies say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Man_accused_of_swinging_dog_by_leash_0_7318476_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Man_accused_of_swinging_dog_by_leash_0_7318476_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Man_accused_of_swinging_dog_by_leash_0_7318476_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Man_accused_of_swinging_dog_by_leash_0_7318476_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Man_accused_of_swinging_dog_by_leash_0_7318476_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Pasco County man was seen swinging a dog by its leash and into a picnic table, deputies said, and was later arrested. <h4>Pasco County man 'violently' swung dog by its leash, deputies say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 11:00AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 12:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Pasco County man was seen swinging a dog by its leash and into a picnic table, deputies said, and was later arrested.</p><p>Deputies said they arrested 23-year-old Zakery Zarifis on an animal cruelty charge. He was seen in surveillance video sitting on a picnic table on the west side of his property, located in the 16000 block of U.S. Highway 19 in Hudson. The video showed a 10-pound dog, named Cujo, being yanked off the ground by its leash, knocking its head into the table in the process. </p><p>Officials also said Zarifis was walking on the nearby street and "violently" pulled the dog leash multiple times and Cujo "yelped in pain." </p> The video showed a 10-pound dog, named Cujo, being yanked off the ground by its leash, knocking its head into the table in the process. </p><p>Officials also said Zarifis was walking on the nearby street and “violently” pulled the dog leash multiple times and Cujo “yelped in pain.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/next-show-at-stageworks-theatre-brings-latin-flavor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Charley_s_World__4_Guys_Named_Jose_0_7318578_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Charley_s_World__4_Guys_Named_Jose_0_20190528165811"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Next show at Stageworks Theatre brings Latin flavor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pasco-county-man-violently-swung-dog-by-its-leash-deputies-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/zakery%20zarifis_1559056029764.jpg_7318520_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="zakery zarifis_1559056029764.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pasco County man 'violently' swung dog by its leash, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/video-shows-hammerhead-shark-circling-boat-near-anna-marie-island"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/corinne%20lough_hammerhead%20shark_052819_1559053257075.png_7318341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="corinne lough_hammerhead shark_052819_1559053257075.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows hammerhead shark circling boat near Anna Maria Island</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/study-urges-smarter-use-of-antibiotics"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20ANTIBIOTIC%20RESISTANCE%20STUDY_00.00.25.18_1559053490980.png_7318291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V ANTIBIOTIC RESISTANCE STUDY_00.00.25.18_1559053490980.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Study urges smarter use of antibiotics</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/missing%20child%20valyn%20douglass_1559076923752.jpg_7319677_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/missing%20child%20valyn%20douglass_1559076923752.jpg_7319677_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/missing%20child%20valyn%20douglass_1559076923752.jpg_7319677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/missing%20child%20valyn%20douglass_1559076923752.jpg_7319677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x20;via&#x20;HCSO" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Alert for missing Hillsborough 1-year-old, last seen May 20</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lakeland-school-hosts-community-clinic" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h42m18s001_1559076170648_7319672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h42m18s001_1559076170648_7319672_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h42m18s001_1559076170648_7319672_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h42m18s001_1559076170648_7319672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h42m18s001_1559076170648_7319672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lakeland school now houses community clinic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bradenton-students-remember-classmates-killed-in-peru" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h14m53s563_1559074592867_7319641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h14m53s563_1559074592867_7319641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h14m53s563_1559074592867_7319641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h14m53s563_1559074592867_7319641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h14m53s563_1559074592867_7319641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bradenton students remember classmates killed in Peru</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rescuers-describe-relief-at-spotting-missing-hawaii-hiker-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/Eller%20found_1558782076720.jpg_7312928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/Eller%20found_1558782076720.jpg_7312928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/Eller%20found_1558782076720.jpg_7312928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/Eller%20found_1558782076720.jpg_7312928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/Eller%20found_1558782076720.jpg_7312928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;Javier&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Cantellops" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rescuers describe relief at spotting missing Hawaii hiker</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/world-health-organization-classifies-gaming-addiction-as-a-mental-disorder" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gaming%20-%20WHO%20-%20Addition%20_OP_1_CP__1559071906778.jpg_7319525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gaming%20-%20WHO%20-%20Addition%20_OP_1_CP__1559071906778.jpg_7319525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gaming%20-%20WHO%20-%20Addition%20_OP_1_CP__1559071906778.jpg_7319525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gaming%20-%20WHO%20-%20Addition%20_OP_1_CP__1559071906778.jpg_7319525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gaming%20-%20WHO%20-%20Addition%20_OP_1_CP__1559071906778.jpg_7319525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="COLOGNE&#x2c;&#x20;GERMANY&#x20;-&#x20;AUGUST&#x20;21&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;young&#x20;boy&#x20;tries&#x20;a&#x20;video&#x20;game&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;super&#x20;ultra&#x20;wide&#x20;videoscreen&#x20;at&#x20;2018&#x20;gamescom&#x20;fair&#x20;press&#x20;day&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;21&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Cologne&#x2c;&#x20;Germany&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Michael&#x20;Gottschalk&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>World Health Organization classifies gaming addiction as a mental disorder</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 