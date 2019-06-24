< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/KASSANDRA%20MOORE_1561395574273.jpg_7436181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/KASSANDRA%20MOORE_1561395574273.jpg_7436181_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/KASSANDRA%20MOORE_1561395574273.jpg_7436181_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/KASSANDRA%20MOORE_1561395574273.jpg_7436181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/KASSANDRA%20MOORE_1561395574273.jpg_7436181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> Bradenton teacher arrested for having sex with student
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 24 2019 11:28AM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 12:59PM EDT type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-414409499").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-414409499").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414409499" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BRADENTON, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A Manatee County teacher has been arrested for having sex with a 15-year-old student and sending him lewd photos. </p><p>Bradenton police say Kassandra Moore, 31, was a teacher at Broach School when she exchanged inappropriate, flirty text messages with the student through Instagram chat. </p><p>Police say the incidents were first brought to the attention of police in April after a complaint, and they launched an investigation. </p><p>Police say the student showed detectives the selfies Moore sent him of her exposing herself and wearing lingerie. Police say on several occasions, Moore met the student at G.T. 