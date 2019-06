- A Manatee County teacher has been arrested for having sex with a 15-year-old student and sending him lewd photos.

Bradenton police say Kassandra Moore, 31, was a teacher at Broach School when she exchanged inappropriate, flirty text messages with the student through Instagram chat.

Police say the incidents were first brought to the attention of police in April after a complaint, and they launched an investigation.

Police say the student showed detectives the selfies Moore sent him of her exposing herself and wearing lingerie. Police say on several occasions, Moore met the student at G.T. Bray Park to engage in sexual intercourse.

Police say she also tried to cover it up by asking another student to serve as an alibi and that she also asked a former student if she could delete messages and images from another person's locked phone.

Continue reading below

Moore faces four counts of lewd and lascivious battery and one count of transmission of harmful material to a minor.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Bradenton police.