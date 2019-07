- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after packages were stolen from two different homes in the Riverview area Friday. A doorbell camera captured thieves stealing a package from the doorstep of Tim Clark.

"It was very brazen. It shocked me how quickly they pulled into my driveway, and then they were gone," Clark said.



Clark watched in real-time on his phone while he was at work. He was unable to do anything to stop them, so he called the sheriff's office.



Seconds after hanging up he learned he wasn't alone. Several blocks away another homeowner posted video to social media of her packages being stolen. In the video you can see what appears to be the same car.



A person can be seen getting out of the car, walking up to the door and swiping the package before running back.

"I'm coming for you and I'm going to figure out who you are, and we are going to find you and hopefully put a stop to this and let people know this is not going to go unaccounted for," Clark said.

Inside the package was an Amazon Cube TV which cost about $150. Amazon did send him a new one after it was reported stolen, but Clark is still concerned.

"I use Amazon all the time," Clark said. "I got to tell you this gives me second thoughts on having things delivered here."

Clark is now planning on installing additional cameras around the outside of his home and is encouraging his neighbors to do the same.