Breakdown: Multiple agencies missed opportunity to stop school shooter

- Of all the reports that something was wrong with Nikolas Cruz, the most dramatic failure came at the end.

A sheriff's deputy waited for backup as the former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High student allegedly shot up the high school.

Since the shooting, Governor Rick Scott promised a sweeping plan to increase safety at Florida's schools, and on Friday he outlined that plan.

"Let's take a moment to look at the case of this killer," Gov.Scott said, followed by a list of apparent missed opportunities to intervene with Cruz's apparent downward spiral.

In February of 2016, the Miami Herald says Broward deputies were warned Nikolas Cruz had guns and threatened on social media to carry out a school shooting.

The paper says that was the first of nine warnings to law enforcement, including last September when DCF was told he had hurt himself.

Also in September 2017, a field office in Mississippi was warned about a YouTube user calling themselves Nikolas Cruz, who said they wanted to become a professional school shooter.

A connection was never made to the real-life Cruz.

And then in January of 2018, the FBI was told he might do a school shooting. The tip never made it to the FBI's Miami field office.

"Unfortunately, all these things are not housed in one central location," said crime prevention consultant and retired FBI agent David Couvertier. "These are the type of things that need to be put into the universal background check when you are going to buy a gun. Period."

The governor is not calling for an expansion of the federal background check system. He called it unreliable.

Rather, he insists the plan to allow the seizure of guns from those deemed by a court to be a threat, would have stopped Cruz.

"One of the 39 times they went to his house, they could have taken it away from him," Scott.

The governor was asked about his call for the FBI director to resign and the fact that Florida's DCF ruled Cruz was stable in September of 2016 after he reportedly cut himself and talked about buying guns.

"They were worried the mother was abusing the child. They followed their procedures. It is ridiculous to think that is the same as the FBI having a tip," said Scott. "[It was] a very specific tip and they didn't do their job."

On Thursday, the FBI said it was still trying to figure out what went wrong, and acknowledged the failures couuld impact trust people have in the bureau.