<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411417829" data-article-version="1.0">Broken axle sends wheel into oncoming traffic on Howard Frankland</h1>
</header> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-411417829").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-411417829").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411417829" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Chaos unfolded during rush hour Friday morning at the Pinellas County end of the Howard Frankland Bridge.</p><p>The axle on a pickup truck snapped, sending a wheel flying across the median into oncoming traffic, hitting three cars.</p><p>One of the victims said, despite being in the worst place at the worst time, they feel lucky to be alive to tell their tale.</p><p>Leonard Jones has little marks all over his arm where shards of glass cut his skin.</p><p>"I saw her scream. I am looking up and this glass is coming in so I raised my hand up,” Jones told FOX 13 News.</p> <div id='continue-text-411417829' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-411417829' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-411417829' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-411417829', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411417829'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>He and his wife, Jill, who was driving, were in their Dodge Ram on their way to work in Tampa. Just after 6 a.m., a tire and wheel assembly snapped off a 1999 F150 traveling in the other direction. It jumped the divider into oncoming traffic, which included the Joneses.</p><p>"You are just doing your job, just driving down the road, and all of a sudden somebody runs into you, without expecting it. It all happens real fast," Jones said.</p><p>After hitting the Joneses’ pickup, it bounced into the windshield of an SUV and then hit a third vehicle on its rear passenger side.</p><p>The wheel finally landed on the side of the road and then caught fire.</p><p>Traffic was backed up for hours. Jill Jones got the worst of it. She shared a pictured she took from her hospital bed.</p><p>"She still has pain, she is still having a problem with the right eye. She can't see out of it," Leonard Jones said.</p><p>Troopers say it was all just an accident and that no one will be ticketed.</p><p>Jones says it's a reminder to make sure your vehicle is in safe, working condition. When he and his wife of 30 years set out this morning, he decided to lay his seat back just a little. If not, he believes the sunroof would have crashed on his head.</p><p>They were going to stop for McDonald's this morning but changed their minds. If they had stopped, they would have been five minutes behind, and safe from the tire. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies search for absconded sex offender in Hernando County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 11:53AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 11:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a sex offender who may have gone into hiding in Hernando County.</p><p>The sheriff's office issued a warrant for the arrest of 50-year-old Richard Albert Jager III, a registered sex offender who has absconded from supervision.</p><p>Detectives believe he may be staying somewhere in the area of Hernando Beach after moving from his last known residence in Brooksville.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/teens-charged-with-breaking-into-police-impound-lot" title="Teens charged with breaking into TPD impound lot" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-15h40m17s748_1559936466699_7364290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-15h40m17s748_1559936466699_7364290_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-15h40m17s748_1559936466699_7364290_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-15h40m17s748_1559936466699_7364290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-15h40m17s748_1559936466699_7364290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Tampa Police Department)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teens charged with breaking into TPD impound lot</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 05:37AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 03:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three teenagers are under arrest after police say they broke into a Tampa police impound lot early Friday morning. It happened on South 34th Street just south of Adamo Drive.</p><p>Police say the teenagers cut a hole in a fence in an attempt to steal dirt bikes. Motion sensors detected someone was on the lot and alerted officers to respond.</p><p>Officials say the three teens tried to run away, but they were eventually stopped by police and a K-9 officer. All three teenagers were taken into custody.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/clearwater-police-search-for-missing-elderly-woman" title="Clearwater police search for missing elderly woman" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/barbara%20mcdonald%20silver%20alert_1559936966664.jpg_7364337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/barbara%20mcdonald%20silver%20alert_1559936966664.jpg_7364337_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/barbara%20mcdonald%20silver%20alert_1559936966664.jpg_7364337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/barbara%20mcdonald%20silver%20alert_1559936966664.jpg_7364337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/barbara%20mcdonald%20silver%20alert_1559936966664.jpg_7364337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Clearwater police search for missing elderly woman</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 03:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are asking for the public's help to find an elderly woman who has been missing since Friday morning.</p><p>Investigators are looking for 90-year-old Barbara McDonald, who family members said left her house in the morning for an appointment but never returned home afterward.</p><p>Police said McDonald was last seen in the 1100 block of South Betty Lane. 