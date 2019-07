- The St. Petersburg Police Department said officers arrested a man seen in surveillance video firing shots as others scatter the parking lot.

It happened Sunday just after 5 p.m. at 1400 18th Avenue South, in the parking lot of Food Max.

Police say Darrell Simmons, Jr., 31, was shot and is suffering life-threatening injuries.

They arrested 38-year-old Antonio Ruffin for attempted homicide. Eric Ruffin, 36, was also charged with principal to attempted homicide.

Police say the video shows Ruffin standing in the open door of a maroon Chevrolet pickup truck, with a toolbox in the bed, and hauling a white trailer.

At least six people are standing in the parking lot, where several other vehicles are parked. The suspect raises his arm to reveal a firearm. He begins shooting and the people in the parking lot scatter.

The man with the gun, allegedly Ruffin, begins to side-step toward the front of the truck, continuing to fire shots in the direction of the camera. It is not clear if any of those visible in the video was the intended target.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780.