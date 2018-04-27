Calls for stricter domestic violence laws

- Weeks after a Carrolwood woman was killed by her abusive ex-husband, her friend started a petition calling for stricter laws protecting domestic violence victims.

"I couldn't just continue on you know, shed a tear, I had to do something," said Shoshanna Smith, "this is ridiculous."

Smith used to work with Kelly Garrison, who was killed earlier this month by her ex-husband, Kelley McDonald, who she had divorced in October 2017.

Garrison recently left Tampa with her young daughter to stay with her sister in Georgia.

McDonald found them and killed Garrison, her sister, and then turned the gun on himself.

"She didn't deserve this," said Smith, who started a petition demanding action.

The petition asks lawmakers to consider requiring anyone with a restraining order against them to wear a tracking device -- anything that will help protect the victim.

Smith says a restraining order simply isn't enough.

"They need to be tracked because that piece of paper doesn't work."

Smith mailed the petition to several state lawmakers and says she's received encouraging responses.

Senators Dana Young and Lauren Brook said they understand Smith's frustration and will be looking deeper into addressing the issue.

So far the petition has received nearly 4,000 signatures.