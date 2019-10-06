< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Local News funeral of veteran with no family"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/thousands-of-strangers-attend-funeral-of-veteran-with-no-family">Thousands of strangers attend funeral of veteran with no family</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/camp-gladiator-trains-people-of-all-fitness-levels-throughout-tampa-bay-area"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Camp_Gladiator_trains_people_of_all_fitn_0_7689096_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Camp Gladiator trains people of all fitness levels throughout Tampa Bay area"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/camp-gladiator-trains-people-of-all-fitness-levels-throughout-tampa-bay-area">Camp Gladiator trains people of all fitness levels throughout Tampa Bay area</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/deer-caught-on-camera-jumping-through-window-of-ny-hair-salon"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/deer-into-store_1570405615772_7688966_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Deer caught on camera jumping through window of NY hair salon"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/deer-caught-on-camera-jumping-through-window-of-ny-hair-salon">Deer caught on camera jumping through window of NY hair salon</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/-so-proud-girl-6-with-cerebral-palsy-walks-unaided-for-first-time-ever-in-viral-video"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/love-janae_1570402502146_7689167_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'So proud': Girl, 6, with cerebral palsy walks unaided for first time ever in viral video"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/-so-proud-girl-6-with-cerebral-palsy-walks-unaided-for-first-time-ever-in-viral-video">'So proud': Girl, 6, with cerebral palsy walks unaided for first time ever in viral video</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/thousands-of-strangers-attend-funeral-of-veteran-with-no-family">Thousands of strangers attend funeral of veteran with no family</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/camp-gladiator-trains-people-of-all-fitness-levels-throughout-tampa-bay-area">Camp Gladiator trains people of all fitness levels throughout Tampa Bay area</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/deer-caught-on-camera-jumping-through-window-of-ny-hair-salon">Deer caught on camera jumping through window of NY hair salon</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/-so-proud-girl-6-with-cerebral-palsy-walks-unaided-for-first-time-ever-in-viral-video">'So proud': Girl, 6, with cerebral palsy walks unaided for first time ever in viral video</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/texas-man-struck-by-lightning-had-shoes-socks-blown-off-his-feet-rescued-by-good-samaritans">Texas man struck by lightning had shoes, socks 'blown off his feet;' rescued by good Samaritans</a></li> <li><a portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Camp Gladiator trains people of all fitness levels throughout Tampa Bay area Oct 06 2019 09:06PM EDT FOX 13 News staff TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - For many people, the daunting task of figuring out how to even begin exercising often keeps many people from heading to the gym. The Camp Gladiator Program helps those people take the first step toward a new and unique physical fitness experience. (FOX 13)</strong> - For many people, the daunting task of figuring out how to even begin exercising often keeps many people from heading to the gym. The Camp Gladiator Program helps those people take the first step toward a new and unique physical fitness experience.</p><p>The fitness program sets their "campers" up with a certified trainer, and schedules times for them to meet with exercise groups throughout the Tampa Bay area. The classes are held at a number of outdoor locations, and campers are not limited to a set number of classes or locations.</p><p>Camp Gladiator stresses the importance of working out as a community and holding your fellow campers accountable.</p><p>"They are getting the group fitness and the extra accountability. If you are not coming out to camp, your trainer is reaching out to you, but also your friends that you have met at camp. It's not just the trainer that cares, it's the new family you've met here", says Brandi Ross, Camp Gladiator's Area Director for Tampa Bay. </p><p>People who attend the workouts are able to download the Camp Gladiator app in order to sign up for each workout they want to attend, as well as find new locations to expand their workout experience.</p> <div id='continue-text-431498817' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-431498817' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431498817' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431498817', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431498817'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Camp Gladiator also hosts a number of social events at their workouts in order to build a sense of community among those using the program.</p><p>"Campers really enjoy interacting with each other while working out. They are working hard, but they get to laugh, they get to play, they get to do that fun stuff too. So that it makes them want to come back more," says Ross.</p><p>The camp allows people of all ages to join no matter what fitness level. As Ross explains, the workouts can even become a family affair.</p><p>"We have husbands and wives out here. We have the kids out here. We do socials together. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/thousands-of-strangers-attend-funeral-of-veteran-with-no-family" title="Thousands of strangers attend funeral of veteran with no family" data-articleId="431499625" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Thousands_attend_Sarasota_funeral_of_vet_2_7688984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Thousands_attend_Sarasota_funeral_of_vet_2_7688984_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Thousands_attend_Sarasota_funeral_of_vet_2_7688984_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Thousands_attend_Sarasota_funeral_of_vet_2_7688984_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Thousands_attend_Sarasota_funeral_of_vet_2_7688984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Army veteran Edward Pearson had no immediate family left, but over two thousand people showed up to lay him to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thousands of strangers attend funeral of veteran with no family</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 09:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Although Edward Pearson died alone, his memorial service and memory will not soon be forgotten. More than 2,000 strangers came together on October 1 in Sarasota to say goodbye to the Army veteran.</p><p>Pearson passed away on August 31 at the age of 80. He served in the Army from 1962 to 1964 and was honorably discharged. </p><p>After learning he had no immediate family, the funeral director extended an invitation to the public on social media.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/pasco-health-officials-dealing-with-uptick-in-hepatitis-a-cases" title="Pasco health officials dealing with uptick in hepatitis A cases" data-articleId="431495437" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/vlcsnap-2019-10-06-20h37m05s717_1570408743245_7688971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/vlcsnap-2019-10-06-20h37m05s717_1570408743245_7688971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/vlcsnap-2019-10-06-20h37m05s717_1570408743245_7688971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/vlcsnap-2019-10-06-20h37m05s717_1570408743245_7688971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/vlcsnap-2019-10-06-20h37m05s717_1570408743245_7688971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pasco health officials dealing with uptick in hepatitis A cases</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mariah Harrison, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 08:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 08:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Health officials in Pasco County say they're dealing with more cases of hepatitis A then a majority of counties across the state, and they're trying to get a handle on it. </p><p>"Pasco County is one of the leading counties in the state for hepatitis right now," said Department of Health Preparedness Director Time Exline. "We've got over 400 cases since last year. We typically get about six a year."</p><p>Numbers have been steadily rising -- and doubling -- statewide. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/pilot-from-tampa-killed-in-central-indiana-plane-crash" title="Tampa doctor identified as pilot killed in Indiana plane crash" data-articleId="431477175" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/plane%20crash%20indiana%20fox%2059_1570392688299.jpeg_7689024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/plane%20crash%20indiana%20fox%2059_1570392688299.jpeg_7689024_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/plane%20crash%20indiana%20fox%2059_1570392688299.jpeg_7689024_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/plane%20crash%20indiana%20fox%2059_1570392688299.jpeg_7689024_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/plane%20crash%20indiana%20fox%2059_1570392688299.jpeg_7689024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(FOX 59)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa doctor identified as pilot killed in Indiana plane crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 04:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 09:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say a pilot from Tampa was killed when a small plane crashed in a central Indiana farm field.</p><p>The Howard County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Saturday evening in a soybean field along Indiana 22 just east of Kokomo. Deputies found the twin-engine plane a few hundred yards from the roadway with one person inside who was pronounced dead at the scene.</p><p>The county coroner's office identified the pilot as 59-year-old Daniel P. More Stories 