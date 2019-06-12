< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Canadian police chief hands out $575 ticket to driver who threw lit cigarette out of car

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Jun 12 2019 11:27AM EDT

Updated Jun 12 2019 01:23PM EDT

VICTORIA, British Columbia (FOX 13) - A police chief in Canada said he issued a pricey ticket to a driver who threw a lit cigarette out of his car window.

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak posted a photo of the $575 ticket after he said he witnessed the driver tossing the cigarette out of his vehicle on a highway in the city of Saanich.

The ticket was for a violation of British Columbia's Wildfire Act, which calls for stiff penalties for those who could potentially start a wildfire. In this instance, the law calls for a $575 fine for failing to extinguish a fire.

Manak tweeted, "575 reasons not to throw your lit cigarette out the car window."

When he asked the driver why he did it, Manak said the driver replied, "I didn't want my car to burn." Happened in front of me on the hwy. When asked why, driver replied, "I didn't want my car to burn" as he pointed to his cup holder in console. 