- Days after Roman Miller was hit and killed while riding his bicycle to school in Sarasota, family, friends, classmates, and community members gathered at Brentwood Elementary to light candles and honor his memory.

Roman's family said he was “a kind, loving, polite, energetic, generous and caring little boy,” sentiments echoed Thursday by those who attended the vigil.

Living fewer than two miles away, Roman and his sister either walked or biked to school each day. Since Roman’s death, some have raised concerns about the safety of the 2-mile rule. The family even told community members who wished to contribute to a roadside memorial for Roman to use caution along the busy roadway.

However, putting concerns aside Thursday night, people came to Brentwood Elementary Thursday for a candlelight vigil for Roman. Many wore green, as requested by Roman’s family.

Roman was following his sister in a crosswalk at Nodosa Drive and Webber Street in Sarasota. The driver of a pickup truck, Charity Lamb saw Roman's sister but didn't see him. Lamb hit Roman with her pickup truck and dragged him 15 feet. He died at the scene.

A collection for Roman's family was taken at the vigil, but anyone who wants to contribute later may do so at the school’s front office. The school says 100% of the proceeds will go to the Miller family.

Friends and family established a Meal Train program for food and meals to be delivered to the Millers, with commitments already made through the end of June. Anyone wanting to contribute to a meal can do so at http://bit.ly/RomanMiller.

Grief counselors have been available for students and staff at Brentwood Elementary School to help them cope with the loss.