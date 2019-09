- A car ended up in the water near Howard Frankland Bridge after what troopers say was a mechanical issue.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Dennis Verboczki was heading south on Interstate 275 this morning wehn his vehicle's steering failed at the Pinellas County side of the bridge.

His vehicle, a 2003 Ford sedan, left the roadway, crashed through a chain link fence, and ended up in a shallow area of Old Tampa Bay.

The view from SkyFOX showed the partially-submerged car with all windows remaining above the water line. Tire marks in the grassy area led directly from the highway to the bay.

Troopers said Verboczki was not injured, and was able to get out of the car. He faces a charge of driving with a suspended license.



