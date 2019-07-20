< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Car hit hydrant causing yards to flood 20 2019 06:42PM By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 20 2019 05:23PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 20 2019 06:42PM EDT
Updated Jul 20 2019 06:56PM EDT TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (FOX 13) - Residents on Druid Hills Rd. in Temple Terrace were left in disbelief Saturday morning as they watched water wash away their street and overtake their yards due to a broken underground pipe. They still can't turn the water off," said Wayne Walton as he videoed the destruction taking place.

The house on the corner of 56th Street and Druid Hill Road belongs to the Walton Family. Their property received some of the worst damage. "We've lost a significant part of the yard as you can see, and it's very deep. That hole is very deep," said Wayne Walton, who has lived on the street since 2012. The hit was so hard, it broke an underground pipe. The extent of the damage made it difficult for officials to turn the water off. "I went back in the house, finished my routine, went to leave my house and I noticed water rushing down the road," said Maria. That steady stream quickly turned into a rushing river outside the Walton's home. The damage is extensive. <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="">"</span>I basically have a crater in my front yard. I could walk in it and disappear," Maria explained. "No one will be turning right off of 56th street for quite some time," Wayne added. "The street is eroded."

The loss is also frustrating.

"I take a lot of pride in my yard, and to see something like this, I'm pretty devastated," said Maria.
However, the Walton's remain positive, confident that the mud-stained road and damaged yards will soon be a thing of the past. "I'm hoping they will do whatever they need to do to get it back to what it was," said Maria.

Officials had blocked off 56th Street and Druid Hills Road for much of the day on Saturday. After an inspection, FDOT declared 56th Street structurally sound and allowed it to reopen Saturday afternoon.

However, officials say the damage to Druid Hills Road is so severe, it will remain closed until it can be fully repaired. 