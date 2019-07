Residents on Druid Hills Rd. in Temple Terrace were left in disbelief Saturday morning as they watched water wash away their street and overtake their yards due to a broken underground pipe.

"The road is now eroding. They still can't turn the water off," said Wayne Walton as he videoed the destruction taking place.

The house on the corner of 56th Street and Druid Hill Road belongs to the Walton Family. Their property received some of the worst damage. "We've lost a significant part of the yard as you can see, and it's very deep. That hole is very deep," said Wayne Walton, who has lived on the street since 2012.

Continue reading below

They even watched as the chaos unfolded after they heard a loud crash right outside their front door." I opened the front door, because I knew that something bad had happened and I saw a car," said Maria Walton, who also lives in the home.

According to Temple Terrace Police, the driver of that car lost control and hit a fire hydrant. The hit was so hard, it broke an underground pipe. The extent of the damage made it difficult for officials to turn the water off. "I went back in the house, finished my routine, went to leave my house and I noticed water rushing down the road," said Maria. That steady stream quickly turned into a rushing river outside the Walton's home.

Crews were hard at work for hours before they were finally able to get the water under control. "I was totally freaking out about what I saw," said Maria. The damage is extensive. "I basically have a crater in my front yard. I could walk in it and disappear," Maria explained. "No one will be turning right off of 56th street for quite some time," Wayne added. "The street is eroded."

The loss is also frustrating.

"I take a lot of pride in my yard, and to see something like this, I'm pretty devastated," said Maria.

However, the Walton's remain positive, confident that the mud-stained road and damaged yards will soon be a thing of the past. "I'm hoping they will do whatever they need to do to get it back to what it was," said Maria.

Officials had blocked off 56th Street and Druid Hills Road for much of the day on Saturday. After an inspection, FDOT declared 56th Street structurally sound and allowed it to reopen Saturday afternoon.

However, officials say the damage to Druid Hills Road is so severe, it will remain closed until it can be fully repaired.