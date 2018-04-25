Carjacking, I-4 police chase suspect identified

Related Headlines Search for carjacking suspect after I-4 chase

- The search is underway for a carjacking suspect who led deputies on a chase along Interstate 4 then fired at one of his victims after stealing another vehicle.

Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detectives identified the suspect as 43-year-old Majar L. Jones, of Orlando.

HCSO says they are still searching for Jones, who may still be in the 2002 green Ford F-150 he's accused of stealing.

Deputies say Jones should be considered armed and "extremely dangerous." Anyone who sees him or knows where he may be is asked to call 911.

Majar Jones faces charges of grand theft auto, carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

It all started, HCSO says, when Jones carjacked a victim along Kirkman Road in Orlando just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say he sped west along Interstate 4 through Polk County, where he stole a second vehicle.

Deputies in Polk spotted that vehicle – a Cadillac – and chased it until the suspect ditched it along Interstate 4 and fled on foot.

They say Jones then stole a third vehicle – the green Ford F-150 – from a construction site in Plant City.

A construction worker chased him in another truck until both vehicles got to the Marathon gas station on Thonotosassa Road. That’s where Jones got out of the green truck and opened fire towards the worker, deputies say.

The man was not hurt, but his truck suffered several bullet holes.

Meanwhile, deputies say Jones fled south on Thonotosassa Road.

Jones is thought to be driving that 2002 green Ford F-150, which has the Florida license plate 9379TJ.

He is described as:

-Black male

-6 feet tall

-About 240 pounds

-30 to 40 years old

-Bald or with short cropped hair

-Wearing a green shirt and blue jeans