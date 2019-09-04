< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Carnival, Arison family foundation pledge $2 million for Hurricane Dorian relief for the Bahamas

Sep 04 2019 06:48PM EDT
Updated Sep 04 2019 08:07PM EDT Bahamas relief</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Carnival Corporation <a href="https://carnival-news.com/2019/09/04/carnival-corporation-and-micky-and-madeleine-arison-family-foundation-pledge-2-million-for-hurricane-dorian-relief/" target="_blank">announced</a> it is partnering with the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation to donate $2 million to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.</p><p>The company, which owns nine cruise line brands including Carnival, Holland America and Princess Cruises, said it was pledging $1 million in donations to support immediate relief and recovery efforts in the Bahamas.</p><p>Carnival Corporation Chairman Micky Arison and his wife Madeleine are matching the company's pledge with an additional $1 million donation from their family foundation.</p><p>“Our company has always been closely tied to The Bahamas with a rich history spanning many years, so it’s heart-breaking to see the impact of Hurricane Dorian, and our thoughts and prayers are with the people of The Bahamas," said Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald. 