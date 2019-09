- It looks like Haines City will be getting a major economic boost.

Carvana is expected to build a warehouse and distribution center, bringing 400 new jobs into the area.

Carvana is a new online car-sales operation, known for its no-haggle policy and the way it stores its vehicles, in a tower reminiscent of a vending machine.

“Any place they bring jobs,” said George Rodriguez, a Haines City resident, “less unemployment, and a better quality of life for people.”

Local public officials and economic development sorts are not saying much about the project, at least not for the moment. They expect to release details in a few weeks.

However, Haines City Manager Deric Feacher commented, “It is a game-changer for the city.”

The company paid close to $1-million for the 36-acre site on County Road 544. It is expected to sink another $47-million into construction.

There’s no word yet on what kinds of jobs will be offered, or what the salaries might be.