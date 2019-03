- The race for Tampa mayor is not over yet. Former police chief Jane Castor came in with just under 50-percent of the vote, meaning there will be a runoff election.

She will face David Straz, who came in second with just over 15 percent of the vote, on April 23.

Castor picked up the endorsement of the current mayor this morning. Bob Buckhorn said he wanted to wait until the race was down to two candidates to throw his support behind one of them, but he said Castor has been his choice from day one.

"In the case of Jane Castor, for 30 years, she has dedicated her life to serving the people of this city. She's patrolled these streets. She knows every neighborhood in this community. She's been a part of this transformation," Buckhorn said during a news conference at Water Works Park. "There is only one person in this race who is equipped, who is prepared, who is ready to be the mayor of this great city. Today, I'm endorsing Jane Castor to be the next mayor of this community. It was a big win last night. We have six weeks to go. She is going to make us proud and she is going to make me proud."

The endorsement may not come as a surprise, given their long history of working together as mayor and police chief.

Buckhorn said Wednesday morning that Castor’s experience as chief proves she is the most prepared to take over for him.

“It was a big win last night,” Buckhorn said. “We have six weeks to go. She is gonna make us proud. She is gonna make me proud. Chief Castor, congratulations. Go win, my friend.”

Buckhorn noted it's not unheard of for the second place vote-getter to win a run-off because he actually did that during a mayoral race several years ago. However, that was a much different situation and a smaller gap than the one separating Castor and Straz.

Castor also said she expects to receive several more endorsements from the other candidates, but she's not slowing down.

"This is no time to slow down. We have got to put our foot on the gas and keep this momentum going, looking at job creation, finding solutions for our transportation issues and ensuring that the entire city gets to prosper in the success that we're about to see," she said.