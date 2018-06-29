CBD dispensary opens in Ybor City

- A first-of-its-kind in the area CBD dispensary is now open in Ybor City. Chillum Glass Gallery and CBD Dispensary held a grand opening Friday for the store on 7th Avenue.

It's legal because Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, comes from the hemp plant and does not get you high.

The owner says many people using medical marijuana could benefit from CBD. And it's a lot more affordable as well.

He also says it's important to know where your CBD comes from.

“Here, we understand cannabinoids, we understand how they react with the body. People come here to talk to us about how this could benefit them,” offered Carlos Hermida.

Hermida says CBD is used for a wide variety of medical issues, from epilepsy to anxiety.