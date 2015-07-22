< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Key West man wins July 4 key lime pie-eating contest Key West man wins July 4 key lime pie-eating contest   a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416443639" data-article-version="1.0">Celebratory gunfire grazes baby, damages home in St. Pete</h1>
</header> data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Celebratory gunfire grazes baby, damages home in St. Pete&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/celebratory-gunfire-grazes-baby-damages-home-in-st-pete" data-title="Celebratory gunfire grazes baby, damages home in St. Pete" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/celebratory-gunfire-grazes-baby-damages-home-in-st-pete" addthis:title="Celebratory gunfire grazes baby, damages home in St. Pete"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416443639.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416443639");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416443639-2915760"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416443639-2915760" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/celebratory-gunfire-grazes-baby-damages-home-in-st-pete?fbclid=IwAR1njmwa8JbbzXCDEWKBC3E0YUy-w_KEtkn7O2Z8jb8B-SD74H65RET_0xc">FOX 13 News staff</a>
</div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 12:03PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 12:36PM EDT</span></p> 12:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 12:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416443639" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A 2-month-old baby was grazed by a falling bullet in St. Petersburg Fourth of July evening.</p> <p>Police say they responded to two reports of celebratory gunfire on the Fourth of July, the first one around 9:45 p.m. on Kingfish Dr. SE. In that case, police say a mother was holding her baby boy while sitting under a gazebo in the yard when the baby was grazed by a falling bullet.</p> <p>Luckily, police say his wounds were minor and superficial, and he was treated and released from the hospital. </p> <p>Police also responded to a falling bullet that went through the roof of a home. </p> <p>It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Queensborough Ave. S. </p> <p>Police say the bullet went through the roof and ceiling of the home and landed in the living room. Luckily, no one was injured in that case, either. </p> <p><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/deputies-warn-about-celebratory-gunfire">Police have issued reminders to everyone leading up to Independence Day celebrations that celebratory gunfire is illegal and dangerous.</a> These incidents serve as a reminder that it can cause serious injuries and property damage, police say. </p> </div> </section> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story416443639 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story416443639 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-416443639",i="relatedHeadlines-416443639",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.  data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Celebratory gunfire grazes baby, damages home in St. Pete</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/testing-out-4-summertime-ice-cream-hacks" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Trying_out_4_ice_cream_hacks_0_7478473_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Trying_out_4_ice_cream_hacks_0_7478473_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Trying_out_4_ice_cream_hacks_0_7478473_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Trying_out_4_ice_cream_hacks_0_7478473_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Trying_out_4_ice_cream_hacks_0_7478473_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Testing out 4 summertime ice cream hacks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-calls-americas-story-the-greatest-political-journey" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/05/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20Salute%20to%20America%202_1562332446051.jpg_7478065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/05/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20Salute%20to%20America%202_1562332446051.jpg_7478065_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/05/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20Salute%20to%20America%202_1562332446051.jpg_7478065_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/05/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20Salute%20to%20America%202_1562332446051.jpg_7478065_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/05/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20Salute%20to%20America%202_1562332446051.jpg_7478065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;addresses&#x20;his&#x20;remarks&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Salute&#x20;to&#x20;America&#x20;event&#x20;Thursday&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Lincoln&#x20;Memorial&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;D&#x2e;C&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joyce&#x20;N&#x2e;&#x20;Boghosian&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump calls America's story ‘the greatest political journey'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/plant-city-man-pretending-to-be-a-cop-pulled-over-an-actual-deputy-officials-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/hastings%20booking%20photo_1562331832892.jpg_7478212_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/hastings%20booking%20photo_1562331832892.jpg_7478212_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/hastings%20booking%20photo_1562331832892.jpg_7478212_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/hastings%20booking%20photo_1562331832892.jpg_7478212_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/hastings%20booking%20photo_1562331832892.jpg_7478212_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Plant City man pretending to be a cop pulled over an actual deputy, officials say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/man-arrested-after-burning-american-flag-outside-walmart" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/burning%20flag%20for%20web_1562325339265.png_7478001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg"  