- A 2-month-old baby was grazed by a falling bullet in St. Petersburg Fourth of July evening.

Police say they responded to two reports of celebratory gunfire on the Fourth of July, the first one around 9:45 p.m. on Kingfish Dr. SE. In that case, police say a mother was holding her baby boy while sitting under a gazebo in the yard when the baby was grazed by a falling bullet.

Luckily, police say his wounds were minor and superficial, and he was treated and released from the hospital.

Police also responded to a falling bullet that went through the roof of a home.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Queensborough Ave. S.

Police say the bullet went through the roof and ceiling of the home and landed in the living room. Luckily, no one was injured in that case, either.

Police have issued reminders to everyone leading up to Independence Day celebrations that celebratory gunfire is illegal and dangerous. These incidents serve as a reminder that it can cause serious injuries and property damage, police say.