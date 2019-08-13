< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/good-day/hometown-heroes/athletes-fight-the-progression-of-parkinson-s-with-boxing"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Hometown_Hero__Fighting_Parkinson_s_with_2_7597705_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Athletes fight the progression of Parkinson's with boxing"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/good-day/hometown-heroes/athletes-fight-the-progression-of-parkinson-s-with-boxing">Athletes fight the progression of Parkinson's with boxing</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/corrections-deputy-resigns-after-punching-inmate"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/still-2019-08-16-12h52m36s397_1565974464308_7597493_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Corrections deputy resigns after punching inmate"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/corrections-deputy-resigns-after-punching-inmate">Corrections deputy resigns after punching inmate</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/practice-makes-perfect-for-macdill-afb-s-busy-honor-guard"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Honor_Guard_members_learn_art_of_present_6_7590857_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Practice makes perfect for MacDill AFB's busy honor guard"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/practice-makes-perfect-for-macdill-afb-s-busy-honor-guard">Practice makes perfect for MacDill AFB's busy honor guard</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/good-day/good-catch-redfish-schooling-inshore-while-amberjack-picks-up-offshore"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/INSHORE%20-%20redfish_1565969543056.jpg_7597613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Good Catch: Redfish schooling inshore while amberjack picks up offshore"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/good-day/good-catch-redfish-schooling-inshore-while-amberjack-picks-up-offshore">Good Catch: Redfish schooling inshore while amberjack picks up offshore</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/good-day/hometown-heroes/athletes-fight-the-progression-of-parkinson-s-with-boxing">Athletes fight the progression of Parkinson's with boxing</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/corrections-deputy-resigns-after-punching-inmate">Corrections deputy resigns after punching inmate</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/practice-makes-perfect-for-macdill-afb-s-busy-honor-guard">Practice makes perfect for MacDill AFB's busy honor guard</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/good-day/good-catch-redfish-schooling-inshore-while-amberjack-picks-up-offshore">Good Catch: Redfish schooling inshore while amberjack picks up offshore</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/drivers-beware-more-rain-means-more-street-flooding">Drivers, beware: More rain means more street flooding</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/officers-use-live-video-to-fight-crimes-in-action">Officers use live video to fight crimes-in-action</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">FOX 13 Broadcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">SkyTower Radar Feed</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/interactive-radar">Interactive Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics">Tropics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/hurricane-prep">Hurricane Prep</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-welivehere" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here" data-dropdown="drop-nav-welivehere" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">We Live Here</a> <ul id="drop-nav-welivehere" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story423544750" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423544750" data-article-version="1.0">Celebrity Cruises to sail from Tampa again</h1> </header> b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423544750");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423544750-423544725"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/celebrity%20constellation_1565704301877.jpg_7589710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/celebrity%20constellation_1565704301877.jpg_7589710_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/celebrity%20constellation_1565704301877.jpg_7589710_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/celebrity%20constellation_1565704301877.jpg_7589710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/celebrity%20constellation_1565704301877.jpg_7589710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423544750-423544725" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/celebrity%20constellation_1565704301877.jpg_7589710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/celebrity-cruises-to-sail-from-tampa-again">FOX 13 News staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 09:52AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 09:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> (FOX 13)</strong> - For the first time since 2007, Celebrity Cruises is returning to the Bay Area. </p><p>The cruise line is currently revamping its 2,170-passenger ship 'Constellation,' and once it's done next year, it will dock in Tampa.</p><p>Celebrity will offer three different trips out of Port Tampa Bay, all sailing to the southern and eastern Caribbean. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Uber Eats driver arrested for filing false kidnapping report</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Uber Eats driver who told deputies a man kidnapped her during a delivery in New Port Richey has been arrested after investigators said she lied.</p><p>The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old Heidi Schmutz claimed a man got into her car as she was loading her vehicle with food at the Denny's in New Port Richey around 3 a.m. Wednesday.</p><p>Schmutz said the man told her to start driving and said he had a gun. She told investigators he then forcibly took her cell phone and repeatedly grabbed her breasts against her will. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/sandbags-available-in-south-tampa" title="Sandbags available in South Tampa" data-articleId="424163626" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/09/28/Still0928_00007_1443465930794_285626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/09/28/Still0928_00007_1443465930794_285626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/09/28/Still0928_00007_1443465930794_285626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/09/28/Still0928_00007_1443465930794_285626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/09/28/Still0928_00007_1443465930794_285626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sandbags available in South Tampa</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 01:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Following days of rain, the city of Tampa is opening a sandbag distribution center in South Tampa for residents who are dealing with flooding.</p><p>City residents can get up to 10 sandbags each at the Himes Avenue Complex at 4501 S. Himes Ave. A valid driver's license, utility bill, or electric bill will be necessary to verify residency.</p><p>Flooding has been a problem across the Bay Area, but South Tampa is especially susceptible to street flooding as the ground gets saturated and stormwater systems are overwhelmed. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/officials-man-will-not-be-charged-for-threat-to-shoot-up-inverness-primary-school" title="Officials: Man will not be charged for threat to "shoot up" Inverness Primary School" data-articleId="424058570" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/15/RYAN%20CONNELL%20MUG_1565916333991.jpg_7595967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/15/RYAN%20CONNELL%20MUG_1565916333991.jpg_7595967_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/15/RYAN%20CONNELL%20MUG_1565916333991.jpg_7595967_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/15/RYAN%20CONNELL%20MUG_1565916333991.jpg_7595967_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/15/RYAN%20CONNELL%20MUG_1565916333991.jpg_7595967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy Citrus County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officials: Man will not be charged for threat to "shoot up" Inverness Primary School</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 08:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Threats to "shoot up" a school in Inverness, Florida were made public by the Citrus County School District Thursday.</p><p>In a post on Facebook , the district said it was made aware of the alleged threats made by a 34-year-old Floral City man while he was in custody for unrelated charges.</p><p>The district said it asked the state attorney to file charges against the man who made the threats, but the state attorney said the case did not "rise to the level of criminal charges."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/hometown-heroes/athletes-fight-the-progression-of-parkinson-s-with-boxing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Hometown_Hero__Fighting_Parkinson_s_with_2_7597705_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hometown_Hero__Fighting_Parkinson_s_with_2_20190816170221"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Athletes fight the progression of Parkinson's with boxing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/corrections-deputy-resigns-after-punching-inmate"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/still-2019-08-16-12h52m36s397_1565974464308_7597493_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="still-2019-08-16-12h52m36s397_1565974464308.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Corrections deputy resigns after punching inmate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/practice-makes-perfect-for-macdill-afb-s-busy-honor-guard"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Honor_Guard_members_learn_art_of_present_6_7590857_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Honor_Guard_members_learn_art_of_present_6_20190813221901"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Practice makes perfect for MacDill AFB's busy honor guard</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/good-catch-redfish-schooling-inshore-while-amberjack-picks-up-offshore"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/INSHORE%20-%20redfish_1565969543056.jpg_7597613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="INSHORE - redfish_1565969543056.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Good Catch: Redfish schooling inshore while amberjack picks up offshore</h3> </a> </li> </ul> id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/trumps-ties-u-s-success-to-2nd-term-you-have-to-vote-for-me" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1161846825_1565977446848_7597833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1161846825_1565977446848_7597833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1161846825_1565977446848_7597833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1161846825_1565977446848_7597833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1161846825_1565977446848_7597833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Lev&#x20;Radin&#x2f;Anadolu&#x20;Agency&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trump ties US success to 2nd term: 'You have to vote for me'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/oklahoma-boy-12-rescues-2-year-old-locked-in-hot-car-reports-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/vlcsnap-2019-08-16-13h18m27s141_1565976128754_7597830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/vlcsnap-2019-08-16-13h18m27s141_1565976128754_7597830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/vlcsnap-2019-08-16-13h18m27s141_1565976128754_7597830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/vlcsnap-2019-08-16-13h18m27s141_1565976128754_7597830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/vlcsnap-2019-08-16-13h18m27s141_1565976128754_7597830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Oklahoma boy, 12, rescues 2-year-old locked in hot car, reports say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/hometown-heroes/athletes-fight-the-progression-of-parkinson-s-with-boxing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Hometown_Hero__Fighting_Parkinson_s_with_2_7597705_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Hometown_Hero__Fighting_Parkinson_s_with_2_7597705_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Hometown_Hero__Fighting_Parkinson_s_with_2_7597705_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Hometown_Hero__Fighting_Parkinson_s_with_2_7597705_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Hometown_Hero__Fighting_Parkinson_s_with_2_7597705_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Athletes fight the progression of Parkinson's with boxing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/corrections-deputy-resigns-after-punching-inmate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/still-2019-08-16-12h52m36s397_1565974464308_7597493_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/still-2019-08-16-12h52m36s397_1565974464308_7597493_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/still-2019-08-16-12h52m36s397_1565974464308_7597493_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/still-2019-08-16-12h52m36s397_1565974464308_7597493_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/still-2019-08-16-12h52m36s397_1565974464308_7597493_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Corrections deputy resigns after punching inmate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/palm-harbor-firefighters-break-door-to-rescue-patient-then-repair-damage" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/palm%20harbor%20door%20jamb%20repair_1565965833835.jpg_7597228_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/palm%20harbor%20door%20jamb%20repair_1565965833835.jpg_7597228_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/palm%20harbor%20door%20jamb%20repair_1565965833835.jpg_7597228_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/palm%20harbor%20door%20jamb%20repair_1565965833835.jpg_7597228_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/palm%20harbor%20door%20jamb%20repair_1565965833835.jpg_7597228_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Palm&#x20;Harbor&#x20;Fire&#x20;Rescue&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Palm Harbor firefighters break door to rescue patient, then repair damage</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> 