<div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <article>
<section id="story410654889" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410654889" data-article-version="1.0">Cellist among volunteers who give royal treatment to shelter pets</h1>
</header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Cellist among volunteers who give royal treatment to shelter pets&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/cellist-among-volunteers-who-give-royal-treatment-to-shelter-pets" data-title="Cellist among volunteers who give royal treatment to shelter pets" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/cellist-among-volunteers-who-give-royal-treatment-to-shelter-pets" addthis:title="Cellist among volunteers who give royal treatment to shelter pets"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410654889.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410654889");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410654889_410670302_192897"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410654889_410670302_192897";this.videosJson='[{"id":"410670302","video":"570878","title":"Shelter%20pets%20get%20royal%20treatment%20in%20Sarasota","caption":"Life%20in%20a%20cage%20can%20take%20a%20toll%2C%20but%20at%20the%20Suncoast%20Humane%20Society%20in%20Englewood%2C%20finding%20ways%20for%20the%20animals%20to%20relax%20and%20decompress%20is%20a%20priority.%C2%A0","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F03%2FShelter_pets_get_royal_treatment_in_Sara_0_7349612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F03%2FShelter_pets_get_royal_treatment_in_Sarasota_570878_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654227548%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DvycHwNg5z80CP50mPwK_pYkhs_s","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fcellist-among-volunteers-who-give-royal-treatment-to-shelter-pets"}},"createDate":"Jun 03 2019 11:39PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410654889_410670302_192897",video:"570878",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Shelter_pets_get_royal_treatment_in_Sara_0_7349612_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Life%2520in%2520a%2520cage%2520can%2520take%2520a%2520toll%252C%2520but%2520at%2520the%2520Suncoast%2520Humane%2520Society%2520in%2520Englewood%252C%2520finding%2520ways%2520for%2520the%2520animals%2520to%2520relax%2520and%2520decompress%2520is%2520a%2520priority.%25C2%25A0",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/03/Shelter_pets_get_royal_treatment_in_Sarasota_570878_1800.mp4?Expires=1654227548&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=vycHwNg5z80CP50mPwK_pYkhs_s",eventLabel:"Shelter%20pets%20get%20royal%20treatment%20in%20Sarasota-410670302",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fcellist-among-volunteers-who-give-royal-treatment-to-shelter-pets"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By Natalia Verdina, FOX 13 News</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:11PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-410654889"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:39PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:59PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-410654889").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-410654889").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-410654889" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410654889-0">7 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410654889-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/cellist%20volunteers%20treat%20shelter%20pets%20sarasota%20_OP_4_CP__1559620209647.jpg_7349801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410654889-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/cellist%20volunteers%20treat%20shelter%20pets%20sarasota%20_OP_4_CP__1559620209647.jpg_7349801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410654889-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="cellist volunteers treat shelter pets sarasota (4)_1559620209647.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/cellist%20volunteers%20treat%20shelter%20pets%20sarasota%20_OP_5_CP__1559620210061.jpg_7349802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410654889-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="cellist volunteers treat shelter pets sarasota (5)_1559620210061.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/cellist%20volunteers%20treat%20shelter%20pets%20sarasota%20_OP_1_CP__1559620212513.jpg_7349804_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410654889-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="cellist volunteers treat shelter pets sarasota (1)_1559620212513.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/cellist%20volunteers%20treat%20shelter%20pets%20sarasota%20_OP_6_CP__1559620211871.jpg_7349803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410654889-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="cellist volunteers treat shelter pets sarasota (6)_1559620211871.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/cellist%20volunteers%20treat%20shelter%20pets%20sarasota%20_OP_2_CP__1559620207608.jpg_7349300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410654889-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="cellist volunteers treat shelter pets sarasota (2)_1559620207608.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/cellist%20volunteers%20treat%20shelter%20pets%20sarasota%20_OP_3_CP__1559620207528.jpg_7349299_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410654889-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="cellist volunteers treat shelter pets sarasota (3)_1559620207528.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Shelter_pets_get_royal_treatment_in_Sara_0_7349612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410654889-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Shelter_pets_get_royal_treatment_in_Sara_0_20190604033910"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-410654889-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/cellist%20volunteers%20treat%20shelter%20pets%20sarasota%20_OP_4_CP__1559620209647.jpg_7349801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="cellist volunteers treat shelter pets sarasota (4)_1559620209647.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/cellist%20volunteers%20treat%20shelter%20pets%20sarasota%20_OP_5_CP__1559620210061.jpg_7349802_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="cellist volunteers treat shelter pets sarasota (5)_1559620210061.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/cellist%20volunteers%20treat%20shelter%20pets%20sarasota%20_OP_1_CP__1559620212513.jpg_7349804_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="cellist volunteers treat shelter pets sarasota (1)_1559620212513.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/cellist%20volunteers%20treat%20shelter%20pets%20sarasota%20_OP_6_CP__1559620211871.jpg_7349803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="cellist volunteers treat shelter pets sarasota (6)_1559620211871.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/cellist%20volunteers%20treat%20shelter%20pets%20sarasota%20_OP_2_CP__1559620207608.jpg_7349300_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="cellist volunteers treat shelter pets sarasota (2)_1559620207608.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img id="relatedHeadlines-410654889" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SARASOTA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Life in a cage can take a toll, but at the Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood, finding ways for the animals to relax and decompress is a priority. </p><p>"Homeless animals in an animal shelter are under a lot of stress," said Phil Snyder, director of the Suncoast Humane Society, who has pushed for the development of so-called 'enrichment programs.'</p><p>What started off as dog walking and cat cuddling has expanded into unexpected territory. Volunteers are now sharing their unique talents and skills by creating special activities to help the animals feel valued and loved.</p><p>"This is my way to be able to spend time with them," said Natalie Helm, a cellist for the Sarasota Orchestra.</p><p>Surrounded by dogs and other volunteers, Helm plays captivating classical music. The effects become noticeable within minutes, as the furry audience begins to settle down.</p> <div id='continue-text-410654889' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-410654889' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-410654889' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-410654889', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410654889'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"I would love if people in the concert hall would fall asleep as I was playing to them, but I think dogs are just like, 'Wow, this is relaxing,' and they're actually able to do that," said Helm.</p><p>Other volunteers, like Mrs. Kay, host 'story time' and read picture books - most of which have an animal theme - to the dogs as they rest in their cages. Over at the feline quarters, Cindy Baker focuses on inner healing. More Local News Stories If you think temperatures are uncomfortably hot now, imagine how it feels for those who have little relief." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>East Lakeland water stations give relief to those who can't escape the heat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 07:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Summer weather is here, but it's only just begun. If you think temperatures are uncomfortably hot now, imagine how it feels for those who have little relief.</p><p>Jason Bell and his wife, who has disabilities, are homeless and they have a hard time rounding up money to buy a bottle of water.</p><p>“If you ain’t got no money, you’re just dryin’ out here,” Jason told FOX 13.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hart-drivers-walk-out-of-board-meeting-about-safety" title="HART drivers walk out of board meeting about safety" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Drivers_say_new_safety_measures_are_not__0_7348117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Drivers_say_new_safety_measures_are_not__0_7348117_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Drivers_say_new_safety_measures_are_not__0_7348117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Drivers_say_new_safety_measures_are_not__0_7348117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Drivers_say_new_safety_measures_are_not__0_7348117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SINCE THE MURDER OF A HART BUS DRIVER.... SAFETY FOR BUS DRIVERS HAS BEEN TOP OF MIND...PINELLAS COUNTY DRIVERS SAY SECURITY ON THEIR BUSSES NEEDS TO BE BEEFED UP..." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>HART drivers walk out of board meeting about safety</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lloyd Sowers, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 07:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Drivers with Hillsborough County's public bus system walked out of the first board of directors meeting since a driver was murdered, allegedly by a passenger, last month.</p><p>The walkout happened as Colin Mulloy, the head of security for Hillsborough Area Rapid Transit (HART) was about to give a report on plans to improve driver safety.</p><p>This report he's talking of today is not reflective of input of us as operators, as representatives, so what are we going to sit down and talk about?" asked Curtis Howard, of Local 1593 of the Amalgamated Transit Union.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/good-stuff/lakeland-police-athletic-league-needs-your-gently-used-shoes" title="Lakeland Police Athletic League needs your gently-used shoes" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lakeland_police_collecting_gently_used_s_0_7347588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lakeland_police_collecting_gently_used_s_0_7347588_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lakeland_police_collecting_gently_used_s_0_7347588_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lakeland_police_collecting_gently_used_s_0_7347588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lakeland_police_collecting_gently_used_s_0_7347588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lakeland’s Police Athletic League is asking you to be a PAL and take a good look in your closet. They are collecting gently used shoes to raise money for kids." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lakeland Police Athletic League needs your gently-used shoes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 04:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lakeland’s Police Athletic League is asking you to be a PAL and take a good look in your closet.</p><p>They are collecting gently used shoes to raise money for kids.</p><p>The shoe drive will do more than put much-needed shoes on the feet of those who need them. Featured Videos static-position" href="/news/group-reviewing-facebook-posts-made-by-police-officers-including-those-with-phoenix-police"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Police lights blue new-409650-409650-409650"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Group reviewing Facebook posts made by police officers, including those with Phoenix Police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cellist-among-volunteers-who-give-royal-treatment-to-shelter-pets"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/cellist%20volunteers%20treat%20shelter%20pets%20sarasota%20_OP_4_CP__1559620209647.jpg_7349801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="cellist volunteers treat shelter pets sarasota (4)_1559620209647.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cellist among volunteers who give royal treatment to shelter pets</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pasco-county-beach-bar-employees-robbed-at-gunpoint"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Employees_at_Pasco_beach_bar_robbed_at_g_4_7349291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Employees_at_Pasco_beach_bar_robbed_at_g_4_20190604033321"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pasco County beach bar employees robbed at gunpoint</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/plant-based-products-threaten-florida-s-dairy-farmers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Farmers_worry_about_the_future_of_dairy_5_7349365_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Farmers_worry_about_the_future_of_dairy_5_20190604024326"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Plant-based products threaten Florida's dairy farmers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more 