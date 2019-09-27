< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Check out the world's longest Lego roller coaster this weekend in Brooksville By Lloyd Sowers, FOX 13 News
Posted Sep 27 2019 05:51PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 27 2019 05:37PM EDT
Updated Sep 27 2019 06:00PM EDT BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (FOX 13) - James Burrows created an amazing - and record-breaking - display using thousands of Lego bricks. This weekend, he took it down, packed it up, and rebuilt it for hundreds to see at the exhibit hall of the Hernando County Fairgrounds in Brooksville.

As he unpacked three large crates, filled with the pieces of his "Jurassic Park" themed Lego roller coaster, he told us how he used his childhood passion to make a living when he grew up.

Burrows owns The Brick University in Spring Hill and that's where he began building his massive creation. After it was certified, he started taking it to Legos events around the nation.

"The coaster has been as far west as Dallas. It's been to Indianapolis, Chicago, Detroit, and DC," said Burrows. "Usually, I see people's jaws hit the floor because they can't believe what they're looking at."

It's just another day at work for Burrows.

"It's nothing I've ever panned on. 