- A renowned researcher is in jail Thursday, accused of having child pornography and uploading the images to the internet.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said investigators followed up on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Deputies said they discovered Dr. Brian Birky, 61, has possessed child porn images on his computer since November 2018.

“He’s been a technical consultant to the International Atomic Energy Agency. In addition to that, he uploads child pornography,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Birky is the executive director and public environmental health research director at the Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute, which is affiliated with Florida Polytechnic University. He faces nine counts of possession of child porn.

“Historically, people don’t decide at 61 years of age to start dealing in child porn or being sexually perverse towards children. So, do we expect to find more child porn? It would be unusual if we didn’t,” said Judd, adding the investigation is in its early stages.

The sheriff said deputies searched Birky’s Lakeland home Thursday morning and arrested him.

“He made incriminating statements, but he did not outright confess,” said Judd.

The sheriff said there are no signs Birky created the pornography. Investigators said they have seen those same images before in other cases. As they go through the evidence, more charges could come.

“Our goal is to protect children from child predators. Every time someone uploads or downloads a piece of child pornography, they’re re-victimizing the child again,” said Judd.

A Florida Polytechnic University spokesperson sent FOX 13 a statement saying officials are cooperating with deputies during the investigation and Birky is now on administrative leave.

Birky is in jail without bond and goes before a judge for the first time Friday morning.