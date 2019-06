- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a child that was hit by a car in a Brandon parking lot Friday seemed to be unharmed after the incident, but hours later the child was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

HCSO said the initial investigation suggests the whole thing was a tragic accident.

Deputies say the child was hit by a vehicle driven by a relative in a parking lot off Gornto Lake Road and Providence Lakes Boulevard.

They say the child appeared to be OK and the family got in the car and drove to a home in Grand Isle.

Someone called 911 from the home. The child was pronounced dead at Brandon Hospital.

Continue reading below

Stay with FOX 13 News for more on this developing story.