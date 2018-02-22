Chopper video shows Hillsborough deputies chase, arrest suspect

- Deputies in Hillsborough County say they arrested Fady Suleiman of Temple Terrace Wednesday after he made a wild run from the law.

Chopper video from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows Suleiman driving the wrong way, through people’s backyards, and narrowly missing a school bus.

“Oh my goodness,” said Janice Mohorn after realizing her yard had been driven through.

“With this gentleman, it seems like everyone’s life was at risk every moment he was driving and behind the wheel,” said HCSO spokesperson Danny Alvarez.

It all started when someone reported an erratic driver near Bell Shoals and Bloomingdale. It ended with stop sticks and Fady Suleiman eventually giving himself up.

He is facing several charges including fleeing and drug possession.

“That lets you know that no matter how peaceful and quiet it appears to be anything can happen,” Mohorn said.