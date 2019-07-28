It's gross, it's extremely contagious, and for Bay Area residents, it's been a huge cause for concern. On Saturday, the Pinellas County Health Department offered free Hepatitis A vaccinations to those in the community to help fight back against outbreaks in the county.

This year, an increase of confirmed cases of Hepatitis A had plagued local counties.

"We had seen only a few cases every year prior to the last two years, and then we saw an increase in June of last year, and it's been high ever since," said Gayle Guidash with the Pinellas County Health Department.