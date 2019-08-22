< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Citrus County sheriff fatally struck pedestrian on U.S. 19, troopers say

By Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News

Posted Aug 22 2019 08:06AM EDT

Video Posted Aug 22 2019 05:11PM EDT

Updated Aug 22 2019 05:12PM EDT Citrus County sheriff fatally struck pedestrian on U.S. 19, troopers say Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast during a press conference in December 2018. (FOX / File) https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/citrus%20sheriff%20Prendergast_1566475742857.jpg_7609210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/citrus%20sheriff%20Prendergast_1566475742857.jpg_7609210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/citrus%20sheriff%20Prendergast_1566475742857.jpg_7609210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Citrus County Sheriff Mike&nbsp;Prendergast during a press conference in December 2018. Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast during a press conference in December 2018. (FOX / File) (FOX / File)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425050636-425050825" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/citrus%20sheriff%20Prendergast_1566475742857.jpg_7609210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/citrus%20sheriff%20Prendergast_1566475742857.jpg_7609210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/citrus%20sheriff%20Prendergast_1566475742857.jpg_7609210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/citrus%20sheriff%20Prendergast_1566475742857.jpg_7609210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/citrus%20sheriff%20Prendergast_1566475742857.jpg_7609210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Citrus County Sheriff Mike&nbsp;Prendergast during a press conference in December 2018. WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (FOX 13) - A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing U.S. Highway 19 in Weeki Wachee Wednesday night. The driver was Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the pedestrian, 58-year-old Ronnie Heath, of Brooksville, walked onto the roadway in front of the sheriff's unmarked vehicle around 9 p.m.

The victim's friend, roommate, and boss, Gary McQuiston said there are a lot of people who are going to miss Heath.

"What a heck of a person he was," said McQuiston. "He was a hard worker. He took care of everybody."

Heath was an equipment manager for Big Bear Tree Service in Weeki Wachee. McQuiston said Heath went to the Panhandle after Hurricane Michael to help with cleanup. Heath was also an avid fisherman. He took care of everybody."</p><p>Heath was an equipment manager for Big Bear Tree Service in Weeki Wachee. McQuiston said Heath went to the Panhandle after Hurricane Michael to help with cleanup. "But a lot of his friends are going to miss him."</p><p>McQuiston said Heath had an argument with his girlfriend Wednesday evening and left their home to have beers with some friends. On his way back, he was hit.</p><p>"She tried to blame herself," said McQuiston. "I said, 'You can't blame yourself.'"</p><p>After it happened, Sheriff Prendergast called 911.</p><p>"A person darted out across 19 and I hit him on the right side of my vehicle," Prendergast told Hernando County 911 dispatchers. "I am going to go back and see if I can find the victim."</p><p>The sheriff was returning from a board meeting for a non-profit organization. He was driving an office-issued, unmarked Chevy Tahoe.</p><p>"I need to go back and check on the victim," he told dispatchers. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/lakeland-teacher-on-leave-after-describing-hypothetical-school-shooting" title="Lakeland teacher on leave after describing hypothetical school shooting" data-articleId="425127064" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Teacher_suspended_for_school_shooting_co_0_7610439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Teacher_suspended_for_school_shooting_co_0_7610439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Teacher_suspended_for_school_shooting_co_0_7610439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Teacher_suspended_for_school_shooting_co_0_7610439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Teacher_suspended_for_school_shooting_co_0_7610439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Parents of students at Lakeland High School were alerted a teacher was placed under a risk protection order (RPO) Wednesday for allegedly describing what he would do if he was a school shooter." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lakeland teacher on leave after describing hypothetical school shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Josh Cascio, FOX 13 news </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 04:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 06:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Parents of students at Lakeland High School were alerted a teacher was placed under a risk protection order (RPO) Wednesday for allegedly describing what he would do if he was a school shooter.</p><p>“Following Friday’s lockdown drill, a teacher described hypothetical acts of violence against the school and these comments were upsetting students,” the voice message to parents said.</p><p>The teacher, Keith Cook, taught math at Crystal Lake Middle School before starting at the high school in 2014.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/video-played-for-the-jury-of-detectives-interviewing-drejka-after-shooting" title="Jury watches video of Drejka being questioned after deadly parking lot shooting" data-articleId="425120480" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Drejka_interview_video_played_in_court_0_7610300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Drejka_interview_video_played_in_court_0_7610300_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Drejka_interview_video_played_in_court_0_7610300_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Drejka_interview_video_played_in_court_0_7610300_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Drejka_interview_video_played_in_court_0_7610300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="During the second day of the manslaughter trial against Michael Drejka, the jury heard from the defendant in his own words, but not from the stand." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jury watches video of Drejka being questioned after deadly parking lot shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 04:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 06:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>During the second day of the manslaughter trial against Michael Drejka, the jury heard from the defendant in his own words, but not from the stand.</p><p>Prosecutors played an hourlong video of Drejka being questioned by detectives, recorded hours after Drejka shot and killed Markeis McGlockton during a dispute over a handicap parking spot at a Clearwater convenience store.</p><p>”He made a step towards me and that was that,” said Drejka.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/usf-move-in-day-leaves-students-parents-dripping-with-accomplishment-sweat" title="USF move-in day leaves students, parents dripping with accomplishment, sweat" data-articleId="425134878" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/USF_move_in_day_is_sweaty_fun_for_everyo_0_7611026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/USF_move_in_day_is_sweaty_fun_for_everyo_0_7611026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/USF_move_in_day_is_sweaty_fun_for_everyo_0_7611026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/USF_move_in_day_is_sweaty_fun_for_everyo_0_7611026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/USF_move_in_day_is_sweaty_fun_for_everyo_0_7611026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="College move-in day means hauling in mini-fridges, making sure dressers are fastened on dollies, and lots of patience, because thousands of others are doing the same thing." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USF move-in day leaves students, parents dripping with accomplishment, sweat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 05:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 09:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>College move-in day means hauling in mini-fridges, making sure dressers are fastened on dollies, and lots of patience, because thousands of others are doing the same thing.</p><p>That was the case Thursday at the University of South Florida.</p><p>There 