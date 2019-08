- Residents in Citrus County spent much of Thursday prepping for Hurricane Dorian.

”I just pray that everybody's all right,” said Terry Mitchell.

Lines at local gas stations were backing up in the early afternoon. Mitchell says this brings back not so fond memories of Hurricane Irma.

“I ended up at a high school sleeping on the floor and I’m starting to panic now but I really don’t want to do this again,” he said.

“If you don’t have a disaster plan you still have time to put a disaster plan together right now,” said Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast.

Continue reading below

The sheriff is warning residents not to be complacent. He's concerned about the potential for tornados and rising floodwaters

“The Withlacoochee River is at a very high level along with our chain of lakes. If we tell people to evacuate certain zones please evacuate, and please get out of the storm’s path,” he said.

He’s also reminding residents to have enough supplies to last for up to seven days.

Citrus County is also going to have at least three sandbag locations opening beginning on Friday.

Citrus County Sandbagging Sites will open Friday, August 30, Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The locations are as follows:

- 4508 S. Grandmarch Ave. Homosassa (Near Grover Cleveland Blvd.)

- 7490 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy. Crystal River (Near Dan’s Clam Stand – on opposite side of road)

- Spruce Drive Boat Ramp – Hernando off C-39, 4863 E. Spruce Drive, Dunnellon, FL 34434

LINK: Download our Hurricane Prep Shopping List here.

Hurricane Dorian preparations:

- Citrus County

- DeSoto County

- Hardee County

- Hernando County

- Highlands County

- Hillsborough County

- Manatee County

- Pasco County

- Pinellas County

- Polk County

- Sarasota County

- Sumter County