Citrus deputies locate missing children

- The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says two children who possibly ran away have been located.

Previously, the 11 and 13-year-old were last seen around 11:30 a.m Saturday in the area of N. Obsidian Cir in Crystal River.

Shukuru Katherine Luetshe, 11, and Xiohan Sebastian Luetshe, 13 were seen riding their bikes.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says the children were not dangerous, but Xiohan a medical condition that needs to be monitored.