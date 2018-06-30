Citrus deputies locate missing children

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jun 30 2018 10:29PM EDT

Updated: Jun 30 2018 11:03PM EDT

CRYSTAL RIVER (FOX 13) - The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says two children who possibly ran away have been located.

Previously, the 11 and 13-year-old were last seen around 11:30 a.m Saturday in the area of N. Obsidian Cir in Crystal River.

Shukuru Katherine Luetshe, 11, and Xiohan Sebastian Luetshe, 13 were seen riding their bikes.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says the children were not dangerous, but Xiohan a medical condition that needs to be monitored.

 

