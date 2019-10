- There's no sign of electric scooters anywhere in downtown St. Petersburg just yet but that could soon be changing.

Whether you use one to get to work or you've seen them lying on sidewalks around Tampa — it's something commuters and residents on the Hillsborough side of the bay are fairly familiar with by now.

On Thursday morning, city council members in St. Petersburg will be set to discuss an ordinance that would allow e-scooters there as well. It goes without saying, Tampa has seen its fair share of problems with riders bringing the scooters where they're not supposed to be, leaving them where they're not allowed and causing anxiety for some drivers.

One rider was killed over the summer when he veered into traffic on a busy downtown street. The rollout in Tampa is serving as somewhat of an unintended pilot program for other nearby cities including St. Pete.

Some of the key differences the city of St. Pete is proposing include:

- Banning scooter from use on sidewalks: they'd only be allowed in bike lanes on low-speed streets

- Scooter users would have to park them in corrals when they're done riding

- Limited operating hours: they'd only be available between 6 a.m. And 10 p.m.

St. Pete's program would also ban anyone younger than 18 from using an e-scooter. Parents or guardians could get hit with a penalty for knowingly allowing a minor to ride. As in Tampa, there would be no-go zones in St. Pete -- including along downtown waterfront trails and the pier.

The meeting gets underway at 8:30 a.m. It will be the first reading of the proposed ordinance. If it gets the green light -- there would be a second reading on October 17. If city leaders agree on the code, we could see scooters hitting the Saint Pete streets as soon as the end of the year.