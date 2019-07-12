< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. City of Tampa celebrates its birthday by exploring its history By Kellie Cowan, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 12 2019 12:48PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 12 2019 12:53PM EDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 12:54PM EDT fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417787415" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Before there was a Tampa Riverwalk, or an Amalie Arena and before The University of Tampa took over a once grand hotel, Tampa was a very different place.</p><p>Starting Sunday and running through July 20, the city of Tampa will celebrate its birthday by looking at its past. Archives Awareness Week offers up fresh perspectives and historical stories, some of which are being shared for the first time. </p><p>The week's lineup features a different event each day and most are free to attend. Exhibits will be held all weeklong at the Tampa Bay History Center, Tampa Museum of Art, John F. Germany Public Library, Henry B. Plant Museum, Ybor City Museum State Park, and Old City Hall.</p><p>- <em>On Sunday, July 14</em>, at 2 p.m., Sacred Heart Church will feature a program on former City of Tampa Mayor John Jackson, and his wife Ellen, who were founding members of the church.</p><p>- <em>On Monday, July 15</em>, the City of Tampa will highlight local historians Fred Hearns, Andy Huse, and E.J. Salcines, who share what Tampa was like 50 and 100 years ago. Guests will receive a new publication, Tampa in 1919.</p> <div id='continue-text-417787415' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-417787415' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417787415' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417787415', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417787415'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>- <em>On Tuesday, July 16</em>, at 3:30 p.m., the Henry B. Plant Museum will screen a new documentary film, Letters from Tampa: Two Spanish-American War Stories. Following the film, join Dr. Charles McGraw Groh on a guided tour of a temporary exhibit, Dirty Laundry: True Tales of Women Workers at the Tampa Bay Hotel.</p><p>- <em>On Wednesday, July 17</em> at 1 p.m., Tampa Bay History Center curator Brad Massey will tell guests about Tampa in 1919, and share various items from the collection.</p><p>- On Wednesday, July 17th at 2:00p.m., the Robert W. Saunders. Sr. Library will hold an archiving tutorial on how to preserve historical documents and photographs.</p><p>- <em>On Thursday, July 18 </em>at 2 p.m., librarians at the University of South Florida Libraries Special Collections will feature a show and tell session highlighting unique and valuable materials. </p><p>- <em>On Thursday, July 18</em> at 6:30 p.m., the Tampa Museum of Art will feature a talk, the Influence of Abstract Expressionism.</p><p>-<em> On Friday, July 19</em> at 10 a.m., the Tampa Bay History Center will lead a 90-minute guided tour of downtown Tampa. $20 per person, registration required: tampabayhistorycenter.org</p><p>- <em>On Friday, July 19 </em>at 1 p.m., librarians at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Library's African American History and Genealogy Library will lead a demonstration on how to use microfilm to conduct genealogical research.</p><p>- <em>On Saturday, July 20</em> from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tampa Historical Society will host an open house sharing historical artifacts</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Drejka_requests_bulletproof_vest_0_7516024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Drejka_requests_bulletproof_vest_0_7516024_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Drejka_requests_bulletproof_vest_0_7516024_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Drejka_requests_bulletproof_vest_0_7516024_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Drejka_requests_bulletproof_vest_0_7516024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="THE DEFENSE SAYS DREJKA IS IN FEAR FOR HIS LIFE AND HIS ATTORNEY SAY AT THE NEXT HEARING HE MAY BE WEARING A BULLET PROOF VEST." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>After alleged threat, Drejka requests bulletproof vest for court appearances</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 07:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The confrontation between the man accused in a fatal shooting and the victim's father will now be front and center in a Pinellas courtroom.</p><p>Defendant Michael Drejka says he was acting in self-defense when he shot Markeis McGlockton in the parking lot of a Clearwater convenience store.</p><p>Outside the courthouse before hearing in June, McGlockton's father, Michael McGlockton made what Drejka interpreted to be a threat.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/artist-exonerated-in-murder-case-after-27-years-creates-charity-for-criminal-justice-reform" title="Artist exonerated in murder case after 27 years creates charity for criminal justice reform" data-articleId="417622959" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Art_brings_freedom_to_wrongfully_convict_6_7516160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Art_brings_freedom_to_wrongfully_convict_6_7516160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Art_brings_freedom_to_wrongfully_convict_6_7516160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Art_brings_freedom_to_wrongfully_convict_6_7516160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Art_brings_freedom_to_wrongfully_convict_6_7516160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New York native Valentino Dixon was released from prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder. He was in Tampa Thursday ahead of the Valspar Championship Tournament, highlighting how the game of golf saved his life, and played a role in his exo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Artist exonerated in murder case after 27 years creates charity for criminal justice reform</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 06:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 06:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Isolated in a six by eight foot prison cell for a murder he didn’t commit, Valentino Dixon says he was saved by a sport he had never even played.</p><p>The New York native was in Tampa Thursday giving a speech ahead of the Valspar Championship Tournament, highlighting how the game of golf saved his life, and played a role in his exoneration.</p><p>“It helped keep my spirit strong," Dixon said. "It gave me hope, inspiration. Without that, I wouldn’t be here right now. that’s just a reality."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/community-partnership-creates-classroom-to-help-families-who-can-t-afford-child-care" title="Community partnership creates classroom to help families who can't afford child care" data-articleId="417616161" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Classroom_for_families_who_can_t_afford__0_7515954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Classroom_for_families_who_can_t_afford__0_7515954_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Classroom_for_families_who_can_t_afford__0_7515954_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Classroom_for_families_who_can_t_afford__0_7515954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Classroom_for_families_who_can_t_afford__0_7515954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The building had its wear and tear inside. But outside, Children First saw its potential -- and soon, it will be a classroom for families in need of child care." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Community partnership creates classroom to help families who can't afford child care</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 05:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 09:40AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The building had its wear and tear inside. But outside, Children First saw its potential -- and soon, it will be a classroom for families in need of child care.</p><p>"We saw a prime opportunity to recreate the space, make it beautiful for children, families and staff and get kids off the wait list," said Philip Tavill, president and CEO of Children First. </p><p>There are over 150 on the waitlist: families who can barely make ends meet and children who need care while their parents work or go to school.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/12-year-old-boy-makes-stylish-bow-ties-to-help-shelter-animals-find-forever-homes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/ugc_beauxandpawssplit_071219_1562957204157_7518188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sir Darius Brown is shown with a puppy wearing one of his handmade bow ties alongside another shelter animal wearing another bow tie. (Photo credit: Beaux and Paws)" title="ugc_beauxandpawssplit_071219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>12-year-old boy makes stylish bow ties to help shelter animals find forever homes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/south-carolina-deputy-saves-choking-12-day-old-infant-after-stopping-speeding-vehicle" > <h3>South Carolina deputy saves choking 12-day-old infant after stopping speeding vehicle</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/south-carolina-deputy-saves-choking-12-day-old-infant-after-stopping-speeding-vehicle" data-title="Deputy saves choking 12-day-old baby" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/south-carolina-deputy-saves-choking-12-day-old-infant-after-stopping-speeding-vehicle" addthis:title="Deputy saves choking 12-day-old baby" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/city-of-tampa-celebrates-its-birthday-by-exploring-its-history" > <h3>City of Tampa celebrates its birthday by exploring its history</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/city-of-tampa-celebrates-its-birthday-by-exploring-its-history" data-title="City of Tampa to celebrate its history" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/city-of-tampa-celebrates-its-birthday-by-exploring-its-history" addthis:title="City of Tampa to celebrate its history" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/five-flamingo-chicks-take-first-their-steps-at-oregon-zoo-in-adorable-video" > <h3>Five flamingo chicks take first their steps at Oregon Zoo in adorable video</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/trending/five-flamingo-chicks-take-first-their-steps-at-oregon-zoo-in-adorable-video" data-title="Five flamingo chicks hatch at Oregon Zoo" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/trending/five-flamingo-chicks-take-first-their-steps-at-oregon-zoo-in-adorable-video" addthis:title="Five flamingo chicks hatch at Oregon Zoo" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div 