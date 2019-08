- Employees with the city of Tampa will receive a minimum wage of $15 an hour, Mayor Jane Castor announced Wednesday.

Starting October 1, all new and existing city employee will be paid at least $15 an hour, the mayor said, saying the move is "just the right thing to do."

Castor said the minimum wage boost has been discussed since she took office.

Paying a living wage will help keep Tampa competitive with surrounding communities while attracting top talent to the city, Castor emphasized.

"Growing the talent that we need to ensure a strong future for Tampa means paying our workers a living wage," Castor said in a statement. "Hard work and diversity built this city and we're going to make sure that people are rewarded for it."

Continue reading below