Clearwater Beach officials warn, 'when thunder roars, go indoors'

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 04 2018 07:36AM EDT

Updated: Jul 04 2018 11:41AM EDT

CLEARWATER BEACH (FOX 13) - A lightning strike at Clearwater Beach became a reminder of dangerours situations during the summer thunderstorm season.

On Tuesday, Chris Cefalo, a Clearwater Beach lifeguard, captured a photo showing the large bolt strike in or over water, even though it appears to strike the lifeguard tower, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Police said the water and beach were cleared prior to the severe storm, which is required by the city’s policy. The agency said a good rule of thumb for when a storm approaches is, “when thunder roars, go indoors.”

State officials have said this year has been a deadly year for lightning strikes in Florida. So far, at least five people have died in the state after being struck by lightning. That's the amount Florida typically has for the entire year.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Clearwater Beach officials warn, 'when thunder roars, go indoors'
  • Tails wag and tears flow as stolen dog returns home
  • USCG: Play it safe on the water during the Fourth of July holiday
  • Marijuana greenhouse planned for St. Pete warehouse
  • Pasco County K9 tracks suspect who was 'virtually unseen' in bushes
  • Two men injured in shooting at Green Gators Bar & Grill
  • Former Jesuit High School employee faces new charges
  • Gator pulled from community pool in Naples
  • Pierre-Paul shares gruesome photos, warning about fireworks
  • For veterans, Independence Day is a reminder of a country worth fighting for