Clearwater man fights off shark while spearfishing in the Bahamas Clearwater man fights off shark while spearfishing in the Bahamas 02 2019 04:53AM By Haley Hinds, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 02 2019 04:53AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 02 2019 04:53AM EDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 06:54AM EDT b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Haley\x20Hinds\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415818063" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CLEARWATER, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A Clearwater man came face to face with an aggressive shark that attacked and bit his leg while he was spearfishing in the Bahamas, he said.</p><p>Thankfully, he was able to fight it off and reach the boat. Eleven days later, he's sharing his incredible story of survival. </p><p>Jonathan Hernandez is back home recovering and very grateful for that fact, knowing not everyone is so lucky. Hernandez has saltwater in his veins.</p><p>"When you go down there and you hold your breath, you just feel free," he said.</p><p>The private boat captain has been casting lines for as long as he can remember.</p> <div id='continue-text-415818063' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-415818063' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415818063' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415818063', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415818063'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"Around here, my favorite to target is grouper and hogfish," he explained.</p><p>But, a recent spearfishing trip off the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas left him with a fish tale he barely lived to tell. </p><p>"Got in the water, started shooting some fish and that's when it happened," Hernandez recalled. "Just out of nowhere, I got hit from behind. It felt like the boat ran me over. I looked to my left side and I could see the shark right there in my face."</p><p>After the shark's sharp jaws dug into his calf, Hernandez went into full defense mode, thrashing and punching in a swirl of white water.</p><p>"All I could do was push and shove and use my long blades, the long free diving blades to kick away from him," Hernandez said.</p><p>When he made it to the boat, the group jumped into action. What happened in those crucial seconds ultimately saved his life.</p><p>"We put the tourniquet on immediately, we put on one, we put on another, we were using weight belts, we were using what we had," Hernandez said. "It's a pain and a feeling I can't describe."</p><p>Hernandez was quickly stitched up in the Bahamas, flown to Tampa, and went into surgery at St. Joseph's Hospital.</p><p>"I looked down at my hand and you could see the sand paper mark on the top of my hand and the swollen and bruising from me punching him off of me," Hernandez said.</p><p>He's forever grateful to have survived the harrowing underwater encounter. He's now urging every boater to go through their safety equipment, understand it and always have a tourniquet ready.</p><p>"That's the single biggest factor of why I'm still here," Hernandez said about the tourniquet. "Be prepared, have the right gear on the boat, make sure you know where it's at, and have the basic knowledge to use it because you never know when you're going to need it."</p><p>Hernandez has to let his leg heal for about five weeks before he can begin physical therapy. State attorney proposes rocket docket to help felons restore voting rights
By Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 01 2019 07:12PM EDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 07:16PM EDT Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill that adds restrictions to the recently-passed felon voting rights amendment, Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren revealed plans that could be a work-around for a number of felons. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill that adds restrictions to the recently-passed felon voting rights amendment, Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren revealed plans that could be a work-around for a number of felons.</p><p>The bill signed into law Friday requires felons to pay all fines, fees and restitution before they are able to vote again. Republican lawmakers said they viewed this as part of a criminal's sentence.</p><p>Opponents, however, accused supporters of the bill of enacting a "poll tax" because a lot of felons can't afford to pay those costs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/volunteers-needed-for-study-of-red-tide-s-impact-on-humans" title="Volunteers needed for study of red tide's impact on humans" data-articleId="415735513" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/Red_Tide_summit_held_in_Pinellas_County_1_6958859_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" Volunteers needed for study of red tide's impact on humans
By Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 news
Posted Jul 01 2019 04:31PM EDT Researchers are working to find out the long term effects of red tide on humans.

"There isn't any studies of long term effects and here we are in this situation where the population is being exposed," said Dr.Michael Mullen, the executive director of the Roskam Institute in Sarasota County.

Mullen's researchers are gathering data on those who live near and around areas hit by red tide. src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Family_relieved_after_killer_s_life_sent_0_7461899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Family_relieved_after_killer_s_life_sent_0_7461899_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Family_relieved_after_killer_s_life_sent_0_7461899_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Family_relieved_after_killer_s_life_sent_0_7461899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Family_relieved_after_killer_s_life_sent_0_7461899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Convicted murderer Lolita Barthel had one shot to have her life sentence thrown out and get a chance at freedom." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small Sentence for teen killer upheld, with option for parole
By Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 01 2019 04:45PM EDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 06:02PM EDT

Convicted murderer Lolita Barthel had one shot to have her life sentence thrown out and get a chance at freedom.

Barthel was 17 when she was convicted of killing Richard Menendez during a botched home invasion and robbery.

Barthel was sentenced to life in prison, but recently the U.S. Supreme Court ruled juvenile offenders should get a chance at parole. 