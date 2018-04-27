Clearwater may cash in, move City Hall to new location

- The city of Clearwater is hoping to cash in on some waterfront property it owns by selling -- and moving -- City Hall.

Clearwater leaders wants to turn the site over to developers as part of their new downtown Clearwater plan.

Mayor George Cretekos says rather than spend money on upgrades and repair to the current site, some inside city hall are wanting to sell now.

The value of the building is estimated to be millions of dollars. A smaller neighboring lot was recently sold to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium for more than $4 million.

Until a new site can be built, there’s been a proposal to temporarily move into a high-rise.

"I still object to moving into a tower and not into our own building,” Cretekos said. “It’s about transparency…we ought not be hiding in a tall tower."

More proposals will be brought to Clearwater City Council in the coming weeks.