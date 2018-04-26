Clearwater neighborhood upset over neighbors in pink house

- Residents in Clearwater are angered over their new neighbors. A religious group called Divine Bliss International has settled in one of the homes on Nursery Road. Neighbors are complaining of constant religious chanting, smoke from a fire pit and most notably, the hot-pink color they painted the house.

Yogesh Arora, a minister with Divine Bliss, says their religion honors all religions based on the beliefs of love and kindness.

“The deep pink color we have chosen for this building is for unconditional love,” Arora said.

Their neighbors don’t have much love for the organization, Sheryl Corkery is one of several neighbors to complain.

“They do weird chanting, they scare my dogs,” Corkery said. “Everybody is outraged over this, they’re smoking people out.”

Minister Arora says they don't burn that often and they have cleared the fire pit with the local fire department.

"The truth is, chanting goes on inside and, as far as the smoke is concerned, everybody is free to cook in their backyards," Arora said.

The minister says he's tried to sit down with the people in this community, but the invitation hasn't been well received.