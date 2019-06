Related Headlines Gator breaks into Clearwater home

- It has almost been a week since an eleven-twelve foot alligator was found inside the home of a Clearwater woman.

Early last Friday morning, Mary Wischausen woke up to an alligator in her kitchen.

Gator expert Vernon Yates says the animal likely saw his reflection in a low-level window, thinking he was fighting another male gator and came crashing into her kitchen.

“He was cruising, this is the time of year where the boys are looking for the girls,” Yates said. “Once he got in, he was just as horrified and scared as to how he gets out.”

Trappers removed the animal and no one was injured.

One week later, Mary’s neighbors were doing something to make sure it doesn’t happen to them. At least two homes in the Eagles Landing subdivision now have impact-resistant glass.

Maggie Eddy says she had already planned impact-resistant glass for a possible storm but says now, gator protection is an added bonus.

“Anything you can do to prevent it, the odds of it happening again are probably none,” Eddy said.

When asked about last week’s ordeal, Mary Wischausen told FOX 13, “After 55 years of nursing don’t you think I’ve seen everything?”